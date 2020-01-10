The Minnesota Legislature voted to approve the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 8, 1919. Less than a year later, the United States ratified the constitutional amendment guaranteeing the women’s vote. While the 19th Amendment’s ratification was the culmination of more than 70 years of struggle for women’s suffrage in the United States, the work of the League of Women Voters Minnesota had just begun. For the past century, the non-partisan league has encouraged voting, defended democracy and participated in civic initiatives to improve the lives of Americans.
To celebrate the 19th Amendment’s centennial, the League of Women Voters Minnesota created a traveling exhibit — A Century of Civic Engagement — to document the ratification campaign (whose slogan, “Votes for Women,” was featured prominently on banners and sashes). It will also highlight the organization’s accomplishments in its first 100 years. The league’s Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids chapter is hosting a local stop on the exhibit’s statewide tour. It will be on display at the Northtown branch of the Anoka County Library in Blaine Jan. 13-29 with an opening night celebration on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. It will travel to the Rum River branch in Anoka Jan. 30 to Feb. 14 with an opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to anokacountylibrary.org or call the library at 763-324-1510.
The following are Anoka County Library materials for all ages that explore the history of the U.S. women’s suffrage movement. To check out these and other titles go to any Anoka County Library location or contact the library.
“Gentle Warriors: Clara Ueland and the Minnesota Struggle for Woman Suffrage” by Barbara Stuhler: This book focuses on the local history of the national campaign and describes the struggle of the effort in depth. Ueland’s serene exterior masked her political acumen and immense competence. She was instrumental in the final phase of the Minnesota campaign to win the vote, and her leadership organizing suffragists in 500 Minnesota towns by 1919 to advocate for the 19th Amendment made her the natural choice to become the first League of Women Voters Minnesota president.
“Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote” by Susan Ware: Historian Ware includes short biographies of 19 suffragists to examine their common characteristics through a collective biographical study. Even those who think they know American women’s history will discover little-known stories of thoughtful, courageous and ingenious women.
“The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss: A gripping account of the final weeks the 19th Amendment campaign in the summer of 1920. Generations of activism came down to a Tennessee woman who sent a letter to her son, 24-year-old state Rep. Harry Burn, gently reminding him, “Don’t forget to be a good boy.” In Nashville Burn changed his vote from no to yes, breaking a tie that enabled Tennessee to become the 36th and final state to approve the 19th Amendment before the ratification clock expired. Nonfiction that reads like a thriller. Excellent book club selection.
“Around America to Win the Vote: Two Suffragists, a Kitten, and 10,000 Miles” by Mara Rockliff (for ages 5-8): Based on newspaper accounts of their journey, this delightful nonfiction work chronicles the 1916 journey of Alice Burke, Nell Richardson and Saxon the black kitten (named after the maker of the car they drove). The trio crossed the country in the yellow vehicle they nicknamed the Golden Flier. They advocated for women’s suffrage at each stop, creating a stir (and publicity) wherever they went. By the time they returned to New York City six months after they began, they had proceeded in parades, been feted at parties in their honor, persuaded many of the rightness of their cause … and Saxon became a cat.
“Roses and Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote” by Susan Zimet (ages 10-14): Going beyond Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton as the primary heroines of the women’s suffrage movement, Zimet describes the efforts of activists with a lower profile who fought for the franchise. She doesn’t gloss over the sharp disagreements and cleavages in the movement between the moderates and the radicals.
Lydia Potthoff is an adult services librarian at Anoka County Library – Northtown.
