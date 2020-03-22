Want to have a say in how federal funding is divided up, who gets to represent you in Congress, where businesses decide to build and where you may want to retire? Participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Anoka County residents will soon be contacted via postcard to participate in the census. Every 10 years, the government counts all people within their communities. The distribution of up to $800 billion in federal funding is based on census population findings and is available for public schools, libraries, faith-based organizations, community programs, infrastructure, health services, public safety and emergency response. Congressional districts are also drawn based on local population densities. If you’re not counted, those funds, resources and congressional seats could go elsewhere.
Anoka County is at risk of being undercounted in the upcoming census by nearly 53,000 people and missing out on about $148 million a year in federal funding until 2030.
The U.S. Census Bureau will be collecting the data through an online form. The postcard will contain instructions on how to respond. All Anoka County Libraries will have computers and assistance available for those who need to respond online. If there is no response, you may receive a letter and/or an in-person visit by a counter at your address.
The data collected about you and members of your household is confidential and can only be used for statistical purposes. It will not be used to alert law or immigration enforcement agencies, and the proposed citizenship questions have been removed. Census information about individuals is released 72 years after the date a census was taken.
Data from the census is used in a variety of ways. Businesses, government agencies and educational institutions use census data to plan where to locate their store or office, government services and schools, based on the population in an area. Families and individuals can consult a variety of sources based on the census to choose a new home or decide where to retire. Scholars and genealogists use census data to trace family trees, examine historical trends in business and industry, and to research other population characteristics.
Some Anoka County Library resources that access census statistical data from the Census Bureau and other private publishers are:
• “Minnesota: 2010: Population and Housing Unit Counts” focuses on the U.S. 2010 Census data for Minnesota with breakdowns on population and housing. Includes maps.
• “Historical Statistics of the United States: Millennial Edition” online by Susan B. Carter. Featuring over 37,000 data series from over 1000 sources, this five-volume reference work is accessible online allowing users to graph individual tables and create customized tables and spreadsheets reflecting their own particular areas of interest.
• “Where to Retire: America’s Best & Most Affordable Places” by John Howells. Contains a list of items to consider for selecting the ideal community for families and individuals: safety, climate, housing availability, cultural and recreation opportunities in the area, social compatibility, affordability, medical care, distance from relatives and friends, transportation, and jobs and/or volunteer opportunities.
• “Gale Business: Demographics Now,” (available through the library web site). A resource that provides access to highly detailed U.S. demographic data that is useful for individuals or businesses looking to gain consumer and market insights.
• Ancestry Library Edition, (available at all Anoka County Library locations). A comprehensive family history resource containing over 7 billion genealogical records from across the globe, including census records, passenger lists and vital records.
• “Your Guide to the Federal Census: For Genealogists, Researchers, and Family Historians,” by Kathleen W Hinckley. Hinckley, a certified genealogical records specialist, describes how to use federal census records in genealogical research, details the information found in each census record and presents guidelines for working with non-population schedules. Includes a directory of the census on the internet.
If you have any questions about how to use these resources or need assistance in responding to the census, stop by any Anoka County library. Everybody counts!
Jamie Dunn and Dawn McKenzie work at Anoka County Library - Northtown.
