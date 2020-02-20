Warmer weather and longer days mean spring break is right around the corner. Now is the perfect time to start thinking about what will keep your kids occupied during a road trip, flight or staycation. Make these books part of your spring break survival guide and stave off the dreaded “I’m bored!”.
“The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander: This 2015 Newberry Award winning novel in verse is perfect for any sports fans. Josh and Jordan Bell are twin basketball stars. When Josh isn’t practicing his skills on the court, he’s honing his rap skills off it. When Josh’s dad gets sick everything starts to change. A fantastic coming of age story that comes in multiple formats (audiobook, novel, graphic novel) so you’re sure to find a version that works for everyone.
“Song for a Whale” by Lynne Kelly: One day in school Iris learns that Blue 55, a hybrid whale that sings at other frequencies from other whales, can’t communicate with other whales. As the only deaf student in her school, Iris knows exactly how that feels. The book follows Iris’ quest to create a song for Blue 55, a 3,000-mile trip with her grandma, and Iris learning to advocate for herself. The audio book was a 2020 Odyssey Award finalist.
“Dragon Pearl” by Yoon Ha Lee: Korean space opera with magic! If your tween likes Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter or Percy Jackson, then there’s a good chance they’ll like this book. Min is a 13-year-old fox spirit who must leave her planet in order to solve the mystery of her brother’s disappearance. During her journey, she’ll encounter space pirates, ghosts and dragons.
“Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea” by Ben Clanton: Narwhal and Jelly meet for the first time, and neither believes the other is real. Three short stories with factual interludes between them, make up this adorable graphic novel. Cartoony illustrations make this a great choice for reluctant readers, those just branching out into chapter books, and sea lovers.
“Wizards of Once” by Cressida Cowell: This wacky fantasy is the start of a new series by the author of “How to Train Your Dragon.” Xar and Wish are from opposite sides of a magical conflict. When the two unwittingly unleash an ancient evil, they must work together to stop the destruction of everything they know. Check out the audio book, which is narrated by David Tennant, if you’re a fan of Doctor Who or about to take a road trip.
“Captain Awesome to the Rescue!” By Stan Kirby: Eight-year-old Eugene and his superhero alter ego, Captain Awesome, are starting at a new school. When the class hamster goes missing, it’s up to Captain Awesome to get to the bottom of things! Easy-to-read language combined with illustrations on almost every page make this easy chapter book perfect for beginning readers. If your child likes this book, there are 20 more in the series to keep their reading momentum going.
If you need a more tailored survival guide for your young reader, visit your local library or check out the featured book lists on our website at anokacountrylibrary.org.
Sarah Sexton is a librarian for the Anoka County Library.
