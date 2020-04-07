While Minnesotans are stuck at home, Anoka County libraries have found a way to get books into the hands of their patrons.
The county library system has a new curbside pickup program so people stuck at home can have access to books, games and music.
“Right now people can place holds on physical items, but since our buildings are closed to the public there (was) no way for those items to get picked up,” Community Engagement Coordinator Erin Straszewski said.
Since April 6 patrons have been able to pick up reserved materials at the Rum River, Northtown and Johnsville branches.
“What that means is people can go online and place holds on items that they want to pick up,” Straszewski said.
After reserving the item, patrons will receive an email. Then they will be able to call and schedule an appointment to get their items. At the library, staff will drop off materials on a table outside and go back inside. Then a patron can pick up their material, Straszewski said.
Patrons will need to know their library card number and license plate number when they call to make an appointment.
Anoka County library started piloting the program the previous week at the three branches. It began with items already reserved at the libraries before the system closed.
The library system does have many resources available online, from homework help to technology classes, but not everyone is willing or able to get online.
“Offering this access to physical materials increases the access across the board to patrons,” Straszewski said.
Materials available at the library include games, music and books, which offer options to get away from screens now that even school is online for many students.
Librarians are still available via phone. If someone is having an issue with their account or isn’t comfortable making reservations online they can call their local branch.
“So far people have been really appreciative of it, and we’ve seen people coming to pick up books,” Straszewski said.
Story time online
In addition to curbside materials, the library is now offering live story time Monday through Friday at 10:15 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
“It’s books songs and rhymes, and some of them also feature crafts,” Straszewski said.
The daily sessions are designed to aid early literacy, and the crafts can help children develop their fine motor skills, Straszewski said.
“If people can’t watch at 10:15 a.m. they can access the videos, and we’ve had a really good response to that,” Straszewski said.
The videos can be found by searching Anoka County Library on Facebook.
“We miss our patrons just as much as they’re missing coming into the library,” Straszewski said.
