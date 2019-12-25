There has been a lot of renewed interest in space lately. Recently, a record 18,300 people applied to be in NASA’s current astronaut class. This year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, and in conjunction with the European Space Agency, NASA hopes to return to the moon with its Artemis program. This coming year the United States will send a second rover to Mars to continue looking for life on other planets. You don’t have to be an astronaut to experience space. All you have to do is read a book. Here are a few suggestions:
“Endurance: My Year in Space. A Lifetime of Discovery” by Scott Kelly is a memoir that follows NASA astronaut Scott Kelly from his boyhood in New Jersey to his year-long mission on the International Space Station. Kelly’s stay is a study in what happens to the human body after spending a long time in space. During his stay, he navigates the risk of the ISS colliding with space debris, ponders the issues of long-term space travel, and feels helpless at being unable to do anything when his sister-in-law, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, is shot. Scott Kelly holds the prestigious record for the longest time spent in space by an American. (New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 2017)
“Bringing Columbia Home: The Untold Story of a Lost Space Shuttle and Her Crew” by Michael D. Leinbach and Jonathan H. Ward. Tragedy strikes the space shuttle program for a second time in history on Feb. 1, 2003, when Space Shuttle Columbia breaks apart upon reentry, killing all seven astronauts onboard. With the help from the public and state and local officials, NASA must collect as much of the destroyed shuttle as possible and recover the bodies of her fallen crew. What follows is a difficult and gut-wrenching investigation as to what caused the failure of the shuttle. Make sure to have a box of tissues nearby. (New York: Arcade Publishing, 2018)
Have you always wondered how astronauts went to the bathroom in space? Or maybe you’re curious about what they eat for dinner? Using humor and his experience as an astronaut staying on the International Space Station, Tim Peake answers your questions about living in space in “Ask an Astronaut: My Guide to Life in Space.” The public was asked to submit their questions via Twitter using the hashtag #askanastronaut. Peake also includes illustrations, diagrams and photos from his time onboard the ISS. You can still reach out to him at his Twitter handle, @astro_timpeake. (New York: Little, Brown and Company, 2017)
You can visit all eight planets (and Pluto) without ever leaving the comfort of your couch with Nova’s DVD set, “The Planets.” Narrated by actor Zachary Quinto with a haunting theme song by Muse, “Planets” takes you on a close-up, in-depth journey through our solar system. View ancient volcanoes three times higher than Mount Everest, geysers that spew out into space, and find out how Saturn’s rings were formed. Nova examines how the solar system began and how the other planets continue to affect Earth. They also explore if it’s possible there was life on other planets. The series culminates with the New Horizons space probe’s first-ever view of Pluto. (Arlington, VA: PBS, 2019)
In Andy Weir’s book, “The Martian,” humans have made it to Mars and begun to explore the red planet. Mark Watney is a botanist with the current crew of astronauts on Mars when a fierce wind storm threatens their survival. The decision has been made to evacuate. Along the way, Mark is struck by a piece of debris, and fearing he’s dead, his comrades leave him behind. What follows is a (sometimes humorous) tale of survival. To begin with, Mark must find a way to contact Earth after communications have been knocked out. He uses his own ingenuity to not starve to death and must travel across the planet to the rescue spaceship all while not accidentally killing himself. (New York: Crown, 2014)
For further readings or viewings try these titles available from the Anoka County Libraries at anokacountylibrary.org:
• “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe” by Mike Massimino
• “Fire in the Sky: Cosmic Collisions, Killer Asteroids, and the Race to Defend Earth” by Gordon Dillow
• “Rise of the Rockets” Nova documentary
• “Pluto and Beyond” Nova documentary
Tori Meyer is a library service assistant at Northtown Library.
