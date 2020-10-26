It is almost Halloween, and I just finished reading “Weird Women: Classic Supernatural Fiction by Groundbreaking Female Writers: 1852-1923,” edited by Leslie S. Klinger and Lisa Morton.
I highly recommend this collection, which will give you new authors to love and new insight into some well-known authors. For example, did you know that “Little Women” author Louisa May Alcott wrote a story about a mummy’s curse? While writers like Stephen King and Paul Tremblay may seem to dominate the horror publishing scene, women have been writing horror for centuries. Authors like Anne Rice and Shirley Jackson are well-known figures in the genre, but the ladies of horror are far more numerous than you may have suspected. All the following authors can be found at your nearest Anoka County Library, so come on in and get them (we’re open)!
Helen Oyeyemi is a British author of the uncanny. The Boston Globe says she “has an eye for the gently perverse, the odd detail that turns the ordinary marvelously, frighteningly strange.” Her novels are not overtly frightening but find her often young protagonists in surreal surroundings. Her novel “Gingerbread” explores the relationship between a mother and daughter, connected by an old family recipe. Miri, the protagonist of “White is for Witching,” suffers from a rare eating disorder called pica, and communes with the spirits of female relatives. Even those who do not frequently read horror will appreciate Oyeyemi’s work, with her blends of magical realism, fairy tales and commentary on race and society.
Last Halloween, I wrote about Alma Katsu’s “The Hunger,” which tells the story of the ill-fated Donner Party and their trek across the Sierras. This year, Katsu has returned with “The Deep,” putting her own twist on the story of the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship, the Britannic. Few people nail historical horror as well as Alma Katsu. Her books address real historical events and add a dash of the fantastic. Well researched and beautifully written, Katsu’s retellings blend fantasy and reality and give supernatural reasons for past events that seem to defy all explanation.
Mira Grant is the pseudonym of Seanan McGuire, writer of dark urban fantasy novels. She writes under the name Mira Grant for her horror and science fiction titles. These include the “Newsflesh” series, an original take on the zombie apocalypse that focuses on journalism, blogging and the right to free speech. I am a huge fan of her novel “Into the Drowning Deep,” in which mermaids have been discovered near the Mariana Trench. With two deaf women in the cast of characters, the book explores some really interesting aspects of language and communication.
Cherie Priest is a big name in horror, maybe best known for her Southern Gothic horror. Southern Gothic refers to a style of literature that situates itself in the American South and focuses on the grotesque, fear of change and outsiders and the South’s troubled history of slavery, racism and violence. Horror in this style uses the Southern setting as a character, focuses on loss, violence and fear, and erodes the boundary between the rational and the supernatural. In “The Toll,” an abandoned clothing shop houses mannequins that change clothes and positions on their own while no one is looking, and the townsfolk just accept this as something that happens. Priest has several books in the collection, featuring haunted houses, lovable swamp witches, monsters, the legendary Lizzie Borden, and even a young adult graphic novel.
Jac Jemc’s book “The Grip of It” made a big splash in the horror world when it was released in 2017. This creepy and compelling story of a haunted house is exemplary of Jemc’s work, which tends towards the psychological side of horror. Readers of thrillers and suspense novels will find something of interest in Jemc’s writing as well, as her often experimental and unconventional writing steeps her work in suspense. A writer of short stories as well as longer works, Jac Jemc has something for every reader.
Silvia Moreno-Garcia is another author who writes across multiple genres, namely in horror, science fiction and fantasy. Her books often reflect her interest in pre-Hispanic cultures, and her stories feature strong-willed women protagonists. Vampires, psychics, magicians and others interact with Mexican culture in her books, turning known plots on their heads. Moreno-Garcia also edits anthologies like “She Walks in Shadows,” an anthology of stories by women about H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos.
For personalized reading recommendations, call a librarian or submit a request through our Librarian Recommends form at anokacountylibrary.org. Whether haunted houses or psychological thrillers are your thing, you’re sure to find something to keep you up at night at Anoka County Library this fall!
Hayley Coble is a librarian at the Anoka County Library- Northtown.
