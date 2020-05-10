At the beginning of April, the Anoka County Board of Commissioners approved curbside pickup service at three library locations. Due to the popularity and demand for the service, a fourth location, the Centennial branch in Circle Pines, has been approved to start offering the service.
“We have provided more than 2,500 visitors with over 10,000 items since we started this service a month ago,” Interim Library Director Patti Hetrick said in a statement. “Our hold shelves are jam-packed, and even though we have tripled the amount of appointments available, every single one continues to be booked. We are excited to expand this service to another location for additional access across the county.”
Library users will be prompted to choose one of these pickup locations when they place a hold at anokacountylibrary.org. Once a customer’s hold is ready for pickup, that person will need to call the curbside phone number (763-324-1595) to make an appointment to pick up their items.
The locations are:
• Northtown Library, 711 County Highway 10, Blaine.
• Rum River Library, 4201 Sixth Ave., Anoka.
• Johnsville Library, 12461 Oak Park Blvd., Blaine.
• Centennial Library, 100 Civic Heights Circle, Circle Pines.
Book returns at all non-curbside locations have been closed. Due dates on items have been extended. There will be no late fees assessed while Anoka County libraries are closed to the public.
“It’s great to know this curbside pickup program is getting library items in the hands of residents,” said Anoka County Commissioner Robyn West, liaison to the Library Board. “During this time, when many of us are at home, it’s important to be able to utilize the education and entertainment our libraries offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.