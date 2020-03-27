If members of the public have documents or other paperwork they need to drop off for processing by Anoka County employees, they can do so at book drop box locations at the North Central, Mississippi and Johnsville libraries.
Examples of paperwork include vehicle tab renewals, child support and economic assistance forms and property tax documents.
Those with questions about this service can visit anokacounty.us/covid19impact; access specific department pages, which can be reached on the main Anoka County website, anokacounty.us; or call the county’s main number: 763-324-4000.
The following locations are accepting paperwork:
• North Central Library: 17565 Central Ave NE, Ham Lake
• Mississippi Library: 410 Mississippi St. NE, Fridley
• Johnsville Library: 12461 Oak Park Blvd., Blaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.