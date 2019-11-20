A cool, damp, windy fall morning in a northern Twin Cities suburb. In literary terms, it might have been the setting for some sort of murder mystery. Or perhaps a psychological thriller. But, no, there was nothing sinister going on, nor anything disturbing to be found Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Northtown Library in Blaine. In fact, the foreboding weather did nothing to quell the event taking place inside the library — the fourth annual Anoka County Library Local Author Fair.
For book lovers, this was more than just another Saturday at the library. The fair offered visitors a chance to meet and learn about authors from their community and for authors to get to know their readers as well as to network with one another. Eighteen local authors staffed brightly decorated tables offering copies of their works, which covered a wide range of genres and reading levels.
“Every year I am impressed by the increased level of engagement between the community and the participating authors,” said Andrew Wylie, Anoka County Library’s Collections Strategies Manager. “I love seeing the reactions of patrons when they realize that all these writers are from their communities.”
Bestselling author and keynote speaker Brian Freeman, whose psychological thrillers include the Jonathan Stride and Frost Easton series, kicked off the day with a well-attended talk about his writing career.
That set the stage for a steady buzz of activity around the author exhibits where patrons mingled with authors, discussing everything from their books to their writing processes to their publishing experiences. Many readers came away with signed copies of the offerings.
“The interactions between the authors and residents are always fun to observe,” Wylie said. “This year I got to see a patron come in specifically to meet one of the authors after she read one of her books at the library. She loved the book so much that she bought the sequel at the fair and bought the original to share with a friend.”
That give and take is what makes the fair special for both authors and patrons, according to Wylie. “Many of the authors shared that they appreciate the library supporting their efforts, and that they love the opportunity to be given a space to discuss their stories with the community.”
For more, check out Beyond the Book, a quarterly program featuring interviews with local authors that airs on Quad Cities Community Television.
Below is a list of this year’s participating authors and their books (alphabetical by author). Find these and other books by Minnesota authors at your nearest Anoka County Library branch:
• “Traveling on the Dark Side: History and Hauntings of the Emerald Isle” by June Gossler Anderson (adult nonfiction)
• “The Stolen Kingdom” by Bethany L. Atazadeh (teen fiction)
• “Deadly Flip” by M.E. Bakos (adult fiction)
• “Fighting for Delphine: A Soldier’s True Story of Triumph and Tears” by Lee Burtman (adult nonfiction)
• “Lucius and His Collection of Unusual Things” by Kathy Coughlin (children’s fiction)
• “Spirits of Pepin” by Barbara Deese (adult fiction)
• “The Ambitious Card” by John Gaspard (adult fiction)
• “Phantasmic Wars” (Book 3) by El Holly (teen fiction)
• “Summer’s Complaint” by Laura Kieger (adult nonfiction)
• “Loving Zelda: A Stepdaughter’s Caregiving Manual” by Sue Anne W. Kirkham (adult nonfiction)
• “Stella’s Story: Dealing with Sibling Loss” by Amanda Markle (children’s nonfiction)
• “Giraffie” by Craig Nordeen (children’s fiction)
• “I Declare: Gratitude” by Bukola Oriola (adult nonfiction)
• “Justice in Omaha” by Barbara Saefke (adult fiction)
• “Maelstrom” by D.J. Schuette (adult fiction)
• “Help! I Have a Prodigal” by Judy Slegh (adult nonfiction)
• “Granny Mouse’s Magic Stew” by Cynthia J. Tidball (children’s fiction)
• “Beyonce: Shine Your Light” by Sarah Warren (children’s nonfiction)
Bob Allison is a collection development librarian for the Anoka County Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.