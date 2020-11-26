As we move into colder and longer nights, Anoka County Library invites you to participate in Homelessness Awareness Month by reading about this complex issue and helping out if you can.
According to the most recent data available from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 553,742 people experiencing homelessness have been counted in the United States, representing 17 out of every 10,000 Americans. There are many reasons people can fall into homelessness. Untreated addiction and mental health struggles or a loss of income are the ones we think of first. But an expensive car repair or medical bill can take top priority over rent, leading to a quickly descending spiral of evictions, moves and stress. Because causes and symptoms of homelessness are vast and varied, this book list focuses on what is consistent for those experiencing homelessness –– the inability to afford a safe, stable place to live.
“Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond is the top recommended read by folks who work in homelessness and affordable housing, and the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction. Compassionately researched from both sides of the renter-landlord relationship, the book takes us into the homes of eight Milwaukee families struggling to pay their rent, and the minds of the landlords who need to collect. The Harvard sociologist presents these stories on a backdrop of nationwide data. This balance of story and stats places the systemic issue of poverty and homelessness into a picture with which the reader can logically and emotionally connect.
Black people currently make up 13% of the U.S. population, and 40% of the counted homeless population. Analyzing nationwide policies and data starting from the 1920s, Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” dives deep into the sweeping rules that segregated the American metropolis. From housing associations and banks writing African Americans out of their neighborhoods to the U.S. government failing to provide African American WWII veterans the housing benefits that white veterans received, Rothstein’s fact-heavy prose enlightens readers to the causes of prevalent racial inequities in housing that continue to this day.
“Rachel and Her Children” by Jonathan Kozol is a startling portrait of American families experiencing homelessness. Kozol examines the factors that force families between a rock and a hard place — layoffs, staggering medical bills, depression, a tragic home fire — and details their struggles to lift themselves up into a stable situation.
“Why would someone sleep outside?” This is one of the many simple, yet difficult questions addressed in “On Our Street: Our First Talk About Poverty,” an installment of “The World Around Us” series written by Dr. Jillian Roberts and Jaime Casap geared toward answering children’s questions about the world. Readers are led through connected ideas from homelessness to poverty, from refugees to fundamental human rights. On these topics, the authors condense comprehensive explanations into an accessible format that proves to be an informative, quick read for any age.
In “Crenshaw” by Katherine Applegate, the prolific Newberry Medal award-winning author presents to kids of late elementary age the concept of child and family homelessness through the eyes of 9-year-old Jackson. With little money or food, Jackson’s family is threatened with the possibility of living out of their van once again. But an imaginary cat-friend manifests to help Jackson cope through this unpredictable time in his life. An uplifting title for any age, “Crenshaw” shows readers our astounding capacity for resilience and how one caring friend can make a world of difference.
The National Alliance to End Homelessness recognizes, “COVID-19 is creating a health and economic crisis in America and throughout the world. It is too soon to determine its ultimate impacts.” Experts expect the number of people at risk of becoming homeless to rise throughout the pandemic. Anoka County has many resources available to those struggling to make ends meet during this time. You can find resources to help those experiencing homelessness and initiatives that Anoka County is undertaking by visiting anokacounty.us/3474/I-am.
Aeryle Kuehn is a library service assistant at Johnsville Library in Blaine.
