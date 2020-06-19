All Anoka County libraries, except Mississippi Library in Fridley, which is currently under construction, will open to the public Wednesday, June 24, at half capacity.
The hours of operation will be 1-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Visitors of the libraries will see some changes that have been implemented to protect the public and staff from COVID-19:
• Computers will be available, but at a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.
• Time on computers will be limited to 50 minutes, with a 10-minute break between uses to allow for cleaning and disinfecting.
• All high-touch areas of the libraries will be cleaned at least three times per day.
• There will be no in-person programming; virtual programming will continue throughout the summer.
Library users will be allowed to browse selections, pick up holds and check out their books, and reference services will be available. Curbside item pickup services, which had been offered at four Anoka County libraries, ceases June 19.
For more information about Anoka County Libraries, visit anokacountylibrary.org.
“The educational resources and entertainment available through our Anoka County libraries are an asset to our communities, and it’s great to be offering in-person access to our libraries and their collections once again, albeit at a reduced capacity for safety reasons,” County Commissioner Robyn West, liaison to the Library Board, said in a statement.
