Anoka County Law Day, originally scheduled May 1 at the Anoka County Courthouse and Government Center, has been canceled to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure to the public, students and county employees.
Due to future uncertainties surrounding the spread of the virus and the complexities of volunteer schedules, the event will not be rescheduled.
Anoka County is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and actively working to minimize the spread of viruses throughout the community, according to a statement from the county. The County is paying attention to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Anoka County Public Health and Environmental Services Department.
