It’s not Superman, but a new device at the Anoka County Jail grants staff X-ray vision of inmates entering the facility.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced in mid-November that the jail had installed Minnesota’s first full-body scanner in a detention center.
The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Minnesota Department of Health to purchase the Intercept Tek84 Full Body Scanner for $145,000.
Developed by Tek84, a company specializing in security screening and surveillance technology, the device uses low-level X-rays to scan for contraband, according to the company.
In 2019 the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill exempting detention facility employees from restrictions placed on who may operate an X-ray machine on humans.
“Our Jail leadership, led by Commander Pacholl was instrumental over the last few years in getting the laws changed so that we could provide a safer, more secure environment for our staff and inmates in the jail,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “By allowing us to be able to use the body scanner technology, we can better detect and prevent illegal and dangerous contraband from being brought into our facilities.”
The scanner can detect contraband that may slip past the normal metal detectors and pat searches. It can detect items made of glass or plastic and drugs that have been concealed internally, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
All inmates entering the jail will go through the scanner. An inmate has to stand still for about four seconds for the device to scan. Then staff can view a digital display of the image.
The device can save that data internally for comparison against previous scans of the same inmate, but the machine is not connected to a network, and data can only be downloaded from the device on preauthorized zip drives, which are restricted to specific individuals, according to Community Relations Coordinator Tierney Peters.
The amount of radiation emitted by the device is below standards considered safe for daily use, according to Tek84. The machine should be safe for individuals with medical devices such as pacemakers and catheters.
“We have been advised by the vendor that there are no known medical devices on the market today that are affected by this scanning procedure,” Peters wrote in an email.
The scanner allows for better images with lower doses of radiation because the X-ray beam is directed along a horizontal path, instead of at an angle. That means the beam passes through less body tissue and therefore can use lower amounts of radiation, according to Tek84.
