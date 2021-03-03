Federal COVID dollars totaling more than $2.2 million have been awarded to the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CARES Act.
The money, which has come in two pots ($932,927 and $1.35 million), is targeted for COVID-19 prevention, response or recovery projects and programs through the Community Development Block Grant program, which is administered by HUD.
With 20% of the total grant set aside for planning and administration under HUD regulations, the county HRA has started the process of allocating the funds to agencies in the county following public hearings in January and February.
According to Renee Sande, county community development manager, the county has three years to spend 80% of the money and another three years to disburse the remaining 20%.
Unlike the annual CDBG program, HUD has removed the 15% cap on the amount of the money that can go to public service agencies, Sande said. “That’s the beauty of it,” she said. “It makes life a lot easier.”
In January the HRA, which comprises the seven members of the Anoka County Board, approved two requests from Rise, Inc., one to convert warehouse space at its Spring Lake Park headquarters to workspace ($65,000) and the other to purchase workstation equipment as part of the conversion.
According to Sande, the renovation will increase the square-footage of the work floor, raising the occupancy rate by 50 people and allow Rise to serve 25-38 more people with disabilities safely during COVID.
The HRA approved more money for Rise on Feb. 23.
Rise was awarded $390,000 to convert warehouse space at its Coon Rapids facility to workspace and another $48,581 to buy workplace equipment, allowing it to serve 50 more clients with disabilities safely during the pandemic.
“It has been operating at half capacity because of the pandemic,” Sande said.
According to Sande, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities earn wages at Rise as well as gain skills, work toward their goals and spend time with friends.
Two other public service agencies were approved for CDBG-CV dollars by the HRA Feb. 23.
Blaine-based Mediation and Restorative Services (MARS) will get $60,000 to provide pre-eviction mediations and restorative services for some 100 moderate- to low-income households and address housing instability due to COVID.
In addition, Nucleus Clinic, Coon Rapids, will receive $59,586 to increase staff hours to deal with the increased time it takes to serve individual low- and moderate-income patients because of COVID safety protocols, screening and education.
The increased hours will serve 200 new persons, Sande said.
Nucleus Clinic is a nonprofit reproductive sexual health specialty clinic that has been serving Anoka County since 1971, according to its website.
The three agencies allocated CDBG-CV funds meet the HUD national goal of serving low- and moderate-income clients, Sande said.
The community development department has a rolling application process on the county website with eligible applications considered on a first-come, first-served basis, she said.
