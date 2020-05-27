The Anoka County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is reopening.
Located at 3230 101st Ave. NE in Blaine, the facility will open June 1 with new hours.
The facility will be open 1-7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Due to social distancing requirements material must be placed in a vehicle’s trunk, bed or trailer for staff to safely remove. Have your driver’s license or identification card ready for proof of residence. The facility accepts material from Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.
Materials accepted include: aerosols, ammunition, driveway sealer, fluorescent bulbs, motor oil, paint, paint stripper, pesticides, propane tanks and sharps.
The facility does not accept appliances, electronics, garbage or tires.
More information is available by calling 763-324-3400 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
