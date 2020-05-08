Electric streetcars revolutionized urban transportation in the 1890s. From 1900 to 1920, that same technology created “interurban” electric railroads for short trips between cities. This filled a niche the steam railroads couldn’t. The electric cars were much cheaper to operate, so they ran more frequently, emitted no smoke or cinders, had closely spaced stops to serve local passengers and used city streets to penetrate the centers of towns.
Such an interurban connected Anoka with Minneapolis from 1915 to 1943. The optimistically named Minneapolis Anoka & Cuyuna Range Railway (MA&CR) never extended beyond Anoka. The depot was located just north of Main Street on the east bank of the Rum River. From there the line ran in Main Street and accessed its own right of way at Seventh Avenue, where its carbarn was located. It ran next to Coon Rapids Boulevard and East River Road through Coon Rapids and Fridley. In northeast Minneapolis it used the Second Street NE streetcar line of Twin City Rapid Transit to reach downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis depot was located a block from today’s Target Field.
The MA&CR purchased four streetcars from Twin City Rapid Transit. All were designed and built at the company’s Snelling Shops in St. Paul, now the site of the Allianz Field soccer stadium. They looked like regular Twin City streetcars, but were painted dark red instead of yellow and the passenger compartment was slightly smaller to make room for baggage and express shipments.
Through the 1920s the cars ran hourly during rush hours and every two hours at other times. In the 1930s this was reduced to every two hours all day. Travel time from Anoka to Minneapolis was 70 minutes.
The railroad also hauled freight, its primary source of income. A separate freight line circled the north side of Anoka, connecting with the Great Northern Railway where the Northstar commuter rail station is today. From there the two railroads jointly operated a line that served numerous industries along the east bank of the Rum River, including Pillsbury’s Lincoln Mill, just north of Main Street.
A couple of electric locomotives pulled the freight trains. One of them, #100, is historically significant and is preserved today at the Minnesota Transportation Museum in St. Paul. It was built in 1913 by General Electric as a gas-electric (analogous to a hybrid automobile), the first freight locomotive of its kind in North America. It was later converted to a straight electric with no engine, worked for a while in St. Paul, then was sold to the Anoka line.
The MA&CR remained profitable until 1924, reflecting a national trend. Electric interurbans, street railways and local steam passenger trains saw their ridership decline through the 20s due to competition from private automobiles and buses. The onset of the Great Depression in 1930 killed off all the Minnesota streetcars except in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Somehow the Anoka line limped on through the 1930s. Its track and rolling stock deteriorated, and derailments were common. Nonetheless it kept running until a 1939 tornado tore down the overhead wire on Main Street.
Buses were substituted, but the freight trains kept running until 1943. That year the line was purchased by the Northern Ordnance defense plant in Fridley, and the line was cut back to there. It provided freight and passenger service to the plant until 1948 and freight service thereafter. The Great Northern bought it in 1966, and a tiny segment remains today to serve the Minneapolis Water Works.
The Anoka-Minneapolis bus service eventually was purchased by Metro Transit and survives today as Routes 850 and 852.
For more information on the Minnesota Streetcar Museum, search for them at reflections.mndigital.org or visit trolleyride.org.
Aaron Isaacs is the historian for the Minnesota Streetcar Museum and the author of four books on Minnesota streetcars.
