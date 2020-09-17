This excerpt is from a larger article that will appear in the new book, “Anoka Halloween: 100th Anniversary, 1920-2020,” available for preorder at AnokaHalloween.com.
Like many people in Anoka, Karen George has an orange tint to her blood and thrives on Halloween as a year-long holiday. Growing up in Anoka, she has many fond memories of the festival, including walking down Main Street in the Big Parade of Little People, painting Halloween scenes on business windows, marching with the Anoka High School Band in the Grande Day parade, and representing the city and festival as a Princess from 1979-80. Karen joined the Anoka Halloween Committee in 2006 and has served in many capacities during the ensuing years.
After graduation, while preparing for her first year of college at Concordia College in Morehead, Minnesota, Karen received a call from Susan Hammer. The previous Miss Anoka suggested Karen consider participating in the candidate program for the Miss Anoka.
“I was caught off guard,” said Karen during an oral history interview at the Anoka County Historical Society in 2019. “So I thought about it and talked about it with my parents, and I decided, why not? And so I did sign up for the program.”
The drama of coronation, which produces the iconic photo of surprised glee on a few faces, remains part of every candidate’s memory. For Karen, who received the title of Princess, the memory of it still shines brightly.
“I remember picking a short dress and a long dress, and I believe I purchased the short dress at Jenson’s,” said Karen. “I can picture it in my head — it was a business dress with just a sheath beige dress with a black blazer over it. And I remember practicing walking in my high heels. You get very nervous because it’s a big deal. There were 45 ladies, we were all backstage, it’s very crowded. You’re figuring out where you have to go, you’re walking behind stage in the dark, and you want make sure that you’re not going to trip.”
Karen’s family certainly did get involved in a royally large way. Not only did her parents, Jim and Donna George, help with transportation and setting up the float for parades, Karen’s grandmother, Elvina, would watch from her folding chair, accompanied by her little poodle, and her siblings sometimes came along for the ride.
“The float was a pink and purple float. Quite lovely. It was a long flatbed covered in plastic float fabric. It had a medallion at the back with steps up so the queen would sit at the top part and the two princesses would be down. [One day] we’re getting the float set up and figuring it all out and I’m up on the float, and my leg fell down through the float. And my dad goes, ‘Well, we’ll have to fix that.’ So we went through the parade and we drove it back to the float barn [where] Dad got up there and looked — sure enough, the whole flatbed was the rotting wood — it had seen better days. … I’m sure that they went to the committee and said we probably need to do something.
“I remember sitting around the kitchen table brainstorming about why isn’t this a Halloween float?” Karen continued. “My dad and I sketched out some options. He was the engineer side of it, figuring out, will it go under a street light when you go down the road? How will it tow? How do you make sure it folds up right to travel correctly? How can it fit with the current cover? We crafted a design that was a trellis (with a pumpkin), and at the top of the trellis in big letters, it said, ‘ANOKA.’ The queen sat inside this pumpkin, and then the princesses were [sitting by] large leaves, so it looked like you were sitting in a pumpkin patch.”
That living, working, and growing up (and with) a community feels like the thread connecting the residents of Anoka to Halloween.
“Anoka Halloween isn’t a holiday, it’s a lifestyle,” said Karen. “What I love about the Anoka traditions is we’ve never lost sight that this as a chance to keep children occupied in a positive way. That’s what it is … and so when you morph to what’s going on here at the history center, you are touchstone to 1919, when there were news articles and stories that people told about how bad the shenanigans got. When I came on as president in 2008, I came here and I looked through [those] files. I wanted to touch the past to understand why we’re doing this a hundred years later.”
