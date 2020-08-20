The Anoka County Historical Society is a museum and research center, not a video production lab, so how and why are we tackling an online fundraising murder-mystery production?
Some would say it’s “us-wise” of us (apologies, that was a bad pun) and yet over the last couple of years, staff have developed new ways of connecting to our audiences through social media. Often this content took the shape of a short video, sometimes edited on our phones, or maybe with a free program on the desktop computer. We explored movie trailer templates and Facebook live, teaching ourselves the process one step at a time. We invested in better cameras, tripods and software. We watched online tutorials (so many!) to learn the programs, techniques and storytelling tricks of videography. We spoke with instructors at Hennepin Technical College, worked with their interns and created longer, more complex features.
Inadvertently, we put ourselves in the right place for when the world went almost completely digital because of COVID-19. Instead of scrambling to learn new skills, bringing the Historical Society to a different level of communication, and trying to convert our workspaces online, ACHS just stepped on the gas in the direction we were already headed.
So, just how does a true crime drama get produced in-house by history geeks? Like any other exhibit, program or project, we started by opening the boxes that contained the primary resources. In this case, those were the files from County Attorney Albert F. Pratt (d. 1928) containing the information on the Wise family murder and ensuing trial. As staff read the files, we discovered names, locations, and references in notes, letters and official reports. We mapped those on a timeline of events, tracking when the documents were created and the sequence of events they called truth. We looked up dance halls, lakes, buildings and boarding houses in the collections archive with our fingers crossed. We created family trees and drew lines between characters in the story to distinguish relationships.
We transcribed the handwritten documents. The prosecution went as far as to question how many times Mrs. Wise (Eilza Ann) had been married or “kept company” with other men, throwing into question her character. Some letters made us chuckle, as they contained such lines as, “You seem to have some difficulty in locating the murderers of the wise family I am writing to aid you with anything that looks like a clue…” Others made us cringe with, “Well dear I don’t want you to forget and not answer this scribbling for if you do I will not love you any more - then you can’t play in my yard or climb my apple tree. Ha ha…”
Then we tackled the newspapers.
Our archive of microfilmed newspapers spans a couple of cabinets and many, many years. By narrowing our search to May of 1900, we were able to begin at the first report of the Wise family murder and move forward through the Herald and the Union tracking first the large, imposing headlines, and later, the smaller, nearly hidden updates. What we found mirrored the events and information in the Pratt files, though more sensationalized and with a hint of scandalized behind-the-hand whispers. One of the more interesting things we discovered was the apparent difficulty in finding nonpartial jurors to serve at the trial. We can assume that by the time everyone heard about the murder, they had also formed an opinion about the potential guilty parties. This meant they interviewed 200 people in order to find the 12 jurors who would serve.
This production, a fundraiser to help secure money needed to balance our budget for 2020 and create additional free online programming in 2021, will air Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at AnokaCountyHistory.org. Participants will receive a special link the day before to access the program. Don’t forget to check out our other work on social media, Vimeo, or our website!
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
