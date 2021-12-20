At the Anoka County Historical Society, we sound like a broken record: “Tell your story!” “Write it down!” “Create your own legacy!” We get it. That’s not overly helpful in the long scheme of reality that includes busy schedules, family and friends, jobs, and the enormity of trying to pick a story to start with.
So here’s a new tactic we hope will provide some inspiration and answer that age-old question of “What do I write about? My life isn’t important.”
First of all, to quote Charles de Lint, “No one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories you have to tell.”
Secondly, the mundane is incredibly important. Every thought about how you brush your teeth? We’re talking the actual, nitty gritty of the process. Do you wet the brush before or after the toothpaste? Do you scrub or gently circle each tooth? Mechanical or manual? Dentures? Do you let the water run, use multiple brushes, floss, mouthwash? Does the dog help? It sounds ridiculous, but for perspective, remember that not too long ago a toothbrush was considered a luxury item, toothpaste didn’t exist, and we know precious little about it. It was just too mundane to document.
Join me Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom (link will be available at AnokaCountyHistory.org and a recording of the program will also be posted for those who cannot attend) to delve into “Documenting the Mundane” further.
In the meantime, enjoy this personal recollection from Frank Hart, born 1854, as he tells the story of harnessing two steers for a wintry journey during 1872.
“Sufficed to say that I finally arrived at the Leddy home on the farm now owned by Louis Jepson at one o’clock in the night. I awakened the family, a very hospitable and warm hearted Irish family, and they made room in a shed for the steers and on the floor of the kitchen for me, where I slept soundly the balance of the night. The next day I succeeded in getting through to the Arthur Powell place about a half mile above the old Powell place when I staid [sic] another night. The next day I hired Powells ox team and put them on the lead and started for the old home where I loaded on a four-ox load of hay. I thought about a ton and half. But I doubt if there was quite a ton.
“I returned to the Powell place where I stayed another night leaving the following morning just as I could see a streak of light in the east. I now was on my way home with 4 oxen and a load of hay. A fall of snow in the night had filled the track full.
“Having the old ox team on the lead put them so far from me that I could not reach them with whip or goad stick which they soon discovered and my progress toward home was very moderate indeed. The snow at the side of the track was from two to four feet deep, making it poustieably [positively] impossible for me to walk beside the team to urge the leaders.
“But finally my patience was exhausted and I jumped from the load beside the steers and with my goad stick, quite forcibly goaded the leaders which resulted in their making a lunge ahead, breaking the yoke on the steers.
“Here was a real dilemma.
“After investigation I concluded that if I could reverse the yoke it would probably hold. That meant that I must take off the leaders and tie them to a tree, then tie both steers to a tree to re-yoke them. Of course all of this took time. And since I was only moving about a mile an hour, when moving at all, it made me rather uneasy.
“This happened about two miles below Sand Creek, fully as desolate and lonely as the western plains. During the afternoon the sun came out and with my exertions in the soft snow, my pants of which I wore two or more pairs, became wet to the skin. I arrived at wood Lake about 5 miles this side of what is now New Brighton, just sundown.
“Here I fed the teams without unhitching them and ordered supper, by taking a little hay, gathering some dry limbs and building a nice little fire, not to cook by, but just for company. I probably stayed about an hour, but my clothes didn’t dry in that length of time. Oh how I did hate to leave that fire. I had not seen a person since before day light and didn’t expect to until I got home, and didn’t.
“But go I must.
“At what I judged to be about eleven o’clock I arrived at the junction of roads, one going to Minneapolis the other to St. Paul.
“The old or lead team had been driven that road to Minneapolis, and in spite of my entreaties insisted in going that way and in their determination to do so, turned so short that the hay rack struck a stump about two feet high at the side of the road. Here was another dilemma.
“After investigation I decided that if I could back the load about a foot and succeed in getting the team at a right angle the other way I could clear the stump. The hard job was to back off. Of course the steers on the pole or tongue was the only power for backing up, the lead team pulling with chain which wouldn’t push back worth a cent.
“However, I backed the old team as close to the steers as possible, getting all the slack of the chain, then used all of the persuave [persuasive] power of my goad stick over the heads of the steers with the result that I cleared the stump.
“I then had to use some diplomacy with the big team to turn them square away into two feet of snow, to clear the stump. But, Amen. I succeeded. I presume I had lost another hour before I again reseumed [resumed] my homeward trip.
“However I had gotten quite warm again, and the road was broken into quite a good track. I was becoming some what fatigued and made up my mind that I would ride if I didn’t travel more than half an hour per mile.
“By this time the oxen had become so accustomed to my strong language that it had no effect on them and when they felt disposed, as they often did, they would stop and listen. Well to make a long story short I arrived home just a little after 4 o’clock in the morning.
“Now the mistake we made was not in selling the steers. I could have hauled the load much easier with the one team attached to the tongue where I could have reached them.
“But, other folks make mistakes some times and that was not the first nor the last one that I have made.”
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
