The period following the Civil War commenced The American Industrial Revolution, recasting American society in its wake. From increased farm production through hybrid seeds (DeKalb), to mechanized farm machinery (Harvester), to communications (Marconi & Bell), to steel (Carnegie), oil (Rockefeller), music (Johnson), flying (Wright brothers), and automobiles (Ford) — our society changed dramatically. Included in this upheaval was our present topic; The bridges of Anoka County.
In the first article of this pair, watershed changes were identified including the legal changes brought about by constitutional amendment, the shift to stronger building materials, the coming of concrete and bridge design changes influenced by railroad research. Public pressure from vested interest groups like the bicycle enthusiasts of the 1890s, the new automobile owners and the movers of product, all demanded a coherent and functional road system.
Landmark legislation by the state laid the foundation for centralized control of bridge and road practices. In 1916 Congress passed the Federal Highway Act that provided all county seats be connected to major population centers. Thirty years later, the state and the federal government joined together through the County Aid Secondary Road Program and the Federal Aid Act to share costs equally.
These legal and financial changes allowed Anoka County to meet the increased needs of the community. Masonry bridges declined around 1945 after steel and cement supplies became available once again after WWII. The newcomer, cement, is presently the material of choice and offers flexible styling and composition: straight mixtures, reinforced; prestressed and post-stressed options exist.
The Ferry Street Bridge (1884-1929) with its very utilitarian design, was replaced by an Art Deco style reinforced concrete ribbed spandrel arch bridge with rounded piers, ornate guard rails and decorative lighting. When it was rebuilt in the late ‘90s, engineers refined these features, making it the “grandest of bridges crossing the Mississippi … the most elegant and spectacular.”
The Rum River Bridge on Main Street, Anoka, duplicated this trend. The 1905 steel and plank bridge was replaced in 1942 for military reasons, and rehabilitated in 1985. Notice the clean, plain lines of this double-arched, reinforced concrete bridge with its rounded center pier, straight vertical supports, the clean lines of the railings/support guards, and the understated lighting. By design it is uncomplicated, plain while giving off a sense of strength.
Let us not forget one of our first bridges, the one spanning Coon Creek. Its original concrete structure was built in 1920 and then rebuilt in 1936. This specimen now stands alone as part of a walking path and park site. With the rebuilding of Coon Rapids Blvd., the present Coon Creek bridge is a culvert bridge totally unseen by passing traffic.
The completion of a three-bridge system connecting east and west Bunker Lake Blvd alleviated much of the congestion in downtown Anoka in 1989. A straight-beamed, four-pier reinforced concrete bridge spans the river, while a culvert bridge runs under Bunker providing park access and a smaller beamed structure at the far west end allows for lowland drainage.
Anoka County’s newest addition to the bridge family is the Hanson Boulevard bridge just south of Highway 10. Here we have a different three bridge combination, tied together in what appears to be a single structure. Traveling south on Hanson, you first pass over the BNSF railroad line, then 108th Lane NW and finally the pedestrian underpass. The bridge is simple with contrasting colors, the sides possessing vertical breaks with a heavy top railing that combines to minimalize the enormous length. Lighting is also simple and basic, perhaps indicating a new utilitarian normal.
When you are motoring about the county, take a second look at these most important links and enjoy their architecture, line flow and overall aesthetic presentation. Each is unique, and it is so easy just to pass them by.
A special thanks goes out to Chris Osterhus of the Anoka County bridge department, who gave freely of his time and expertise.
Chuck Zielin is a volunteer for the Anoka County Historical Society.
