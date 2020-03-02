Everyone has heard the clichés about history repeating itself, often with dire consequences to those not heeding the lessons of history, but sometimes history does seem to repeat itself and leave us with nothing more than a laugh. Such is the story of the Anoka County’s alligators.
In September of 1956, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call in Ramsey about an alligator in the road ditch along Highway 10. When the deputy arrived, he found the gator, about two feet long and “considerably toothy,” prowling the ditch. The deputy also found the owner of the reptile, the man in charge of the animals at the nearby tourist attraction of Santa Claus Town. The men found a long handled shovel (probably not long enough for the deputy since he reported that the alligator “jumps at you”). After some wrangling, the animal keeper and the deputy were able to capture the feisty gator.
The men returned the jailbreak reptile to its empty pen at Santa Claus Town, but realized that the pen had originally held THREE alligators. Two more gators were still on the loose about Anoka and were considered dangerous. The public was urged to keep an eye out for the escaped gators and call the Sheriff’s Office immediately if one was spotted. The authorities weren’t too concerned about being overrun by alligators as it was September in Minnesota and with winter not far away it was believed if the two missing alligators were not found, they would go into hibernation and then freeze. Despite watchful eyes, there were no further reports of alligator sightings until 2014.
Then, 58 years later, in response to a call to 911, an Anoka County Community Service Officer went to Nowthen on an “animal call.” A deputy heard the call and was in the area, so he decided to see if the CSO needed any assistance. At the scene, the deputy talked to the homeowner, who said she was on her way to the mailbox when a “crocodile” hissed at her.
The deputy admitted that he was a bit skeptical since this is Minnesota and saltwater habitats and warm weather are in short supply. The homeowner indicated a patch of tilled up earth as where the animal was last seen.
After a short search, the deputy and the CSO found the animal hiding in the grass — an alligator, fully 3 feet long.
The gator was almost as startled as the officers, and it beat a hasty retreat toward a nearby retaining pond, not stopping until it was only a few inches from the water.
By this time, the homeowner guessed the alligator was an escapee from a local petting zoo, so the zoo owner was called. Nope, his alligator was only 14 inches long and still in his basement, but if the officers could catch the gator and wanted to get rid of it, he’d take it. It was time to call in the animal experts. The officers placed a call to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a conservation officer.
Since alligators are nonnative to Minnesota and considered an “invasive species,” the conservation officer guessed someone kept the animal as a pet and turned it loose when it got too big to care for. As was the usual procedure for the DNR in such situations, they suggested the animal be destroyed.
The deputy asked the conservation officer if it could be given to the petting zoo owner if they could catch it. That was agreeable to the DNR, so the next trick was to catch the alligator.
The officers got out the catch pole commonly used for dangerous dogs, but the gator was having none of that! It thrashed its massive tail at the officers and slid into the pond. The standoff began. The gator refused to be lured out of the pond, and the officers were worried that neighborhood kids, pets and unsuspecting walkers or joggers might be targets if the alligator were confronted.
When every attempt to capture the gator failed, the deputy had no choice but to put the animal down in the interest of public safety. The body was retrieved and given to a local taxidermist.
If history repeats itself again the alligator will show up in 58 years — the citizens of Anoka in 2072 should keep an eye out for any wandering reptiles about town.
This article originally appeared in the Jan/Feb 2015 Anoka County Historical Society newsletter.
