The 19th century American industrial revolution dynamically changed our society.
We moved from an agrarian way of life to an agrarian/manufacturing combination. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli captured this upheaval when he said, “In a progressive country change is constant, change is inevitable.”
This article is about one of the catalysts that contributed and stimulated revolutionary changes in Anoka County in the 19th century.
Not many readers are aware American railroading began in the first quarter of the 19th century along the eastern coastal plain. Westward development was blocked by the Appalachian Mountains. In the late 1820s a group of Baltimore financiers pooled their resources and formed the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad to challenge the labor-intense, slow-moving and expensive canal system. By 1828 B & O construction had breached the mountains, opening westward movement on a massive scale.
In Minnesota our territorial legislature entered the railroad movement in 1857 when it chartered the Minnesota & Pacific Railroad.
The M & P received private funds and ownership of native lands totaling 2.6 million acres to establish a main line from St. Paul to Breckenridge and a secondary line from St. Paul to the Katab sawmill complex in Sauk Rapids.
While the right-of-way was surveyed and cleared, only a few miles of track were laid before the charter expired. All rights and inventory were transferred to the newly formed St. Paul & Pacific Railroad. With English financial backing, tracks were laid to St. Anthony in 1862 and Anoka in 1864. Construction of a wooden trestle across the Rum River in 1867 connected the 62 miles of track.
Before the coming of the military road and the railroad, the Anoka area had served as nothing more than a seasonal fording site for the Red River Ox Trail over the Rum River.
Construction of the military road, with its bridge across the Rum River, changed everything. In the early and mid-1850s Anoka became an area of land speculation and rapid growth. By 1864 Anoka had a thriving economy in flour, lumber and, of course, potatoes and starch.
It was not a coincidence Anoka went all out to celebrate the opening of the rail line from St. Paul to Anoka on January 20, 1864.
The “Legislative Excursion” with 250 VIPs “arrived around 1:30 PM at the depot.” They traveled to town in sleighs, were met by “a cannonade, band music and welcoming speeches.” One speaker noted the absence of Native Americans when he said, “fifteen years earlier ... there were no homes here ... the Sioux owned the west side of the river, the Chippewa this side ... how things have changed.”
This was followed by a “grand” luncheon at the Lufkin, Eastman and Kimball hotels. In his speech, Gov. Miller pointed out that Anoka was not the terminus of the line — meaning Anoka would be integrated into the developing system. This comment set the stage for Anoka County to be a benefactor of the branch line but not a major hub for the line.
Want to read more? This is an excerpt from a larger article researched and written by Charles Zielin, Anoka County Historical Society volunteer. Visit the blog section of AnokaCountyHistory.org for the full story. ACHS is currently accepting applications for contributors creating written content for publication at AnokaCountyHistory.org, in newspaper columns and on social media.
