On a towering shelf in the Anoka County Historical Society archives, a 20-foot-long painted canvas sat carefully wrapped and protected from any light, resting and waiting.
The canvas arrived at ACHS after the Bethel City Council decided in a 4-to-1 vote on May 17, 2001, to “donate the curtain to the Historical Society to preserve, protect and keep.” The backdrop suffered water damage along the top edge at some point in its lifetime while it hung in the Bethel City Hall building, and no one wanted to see it damaged further. Since we had just renovated the city library building in Anoka to create our current museum space and continued to settle in, it took some time to organize the banner’s arrival. The time came on a day with no chance of precipitation, after holding our Annual Meeting at Bethel City Hall in 2004.
Since we have stored the banner for nearly 18 years, the only glimpses anyone has had are the original photographs taken of it at Bethel City Hall in 2001 — think of those cameras back in the day that imprinted a digital, orange date stamp on the picture. While the photo gave a sense of the size of the item, and any additional photographs taken of the individual advertisements let us read them more easily, the image quality wasn’t high enough to bring out the vibrant details.
So only four days from the 20th anniversary of those original pictures, Archivist Erin McBrien and staff member Don Johnson took on the task of setting up this backdrop once again and gathering photographs with our modern technology. Check out our video of the process at AnokaCountyHistory.org. In researching the banner, we discovered it was painted in 1916 by the Joy & Cannon Co., thanks to a commission from the Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) Camp 8899 from Bethel. It served as a staging backdrop at their fraternal hall building (built in 1908).
The painted backdrop, now on temporary display in the museum, hung at the back of a raised stage in the building. It advertised 18 businesses, which gives a glimpse into the names and products popular in Bethel at the time. The center panel features an imagined scene of a castle on a rock, surrounded by water with two white swans floating on the sunset-kissed waters. In the panel’s corner is written “Joy & Cannon Scenic Co. St Paul, Minn 16,” which led us to believe the canvas was created by this company in 1916.
Delving deeper
Delving into the 18 advertisements on the backdrop provided tantalizing tidbits of Bethel’s early history that help narrow down further when Joy and Cannon painted the piece, including “Nelson Brothers Grain, Feed. Flour and Beans Also Feed Grinding. Bethel Minn” The Nelson Brothers, Steiner and Henry, ran their store from 1913 to 1925 and lived together for a time with their parents, a cousin, Steiner’s wife, and three children.
Two advertisements help confirm the date of the piece to 1916, the “Bethel Hardware and Auto Co., Hardware, Ford Cars, Auto Supplies, Farm Implements, Plumbing and repairing. H.L. Lucht.—W.J. Wyatt.” (Walter Wyatt and Henry Lucht only owned the company together in 1916 before Wyatt bought his partner out the next year) and “Bethel Lunch Room. William Taplin Prop. Ice Cream Fancy Fruits Confectionery Cigars and Tobacco” (Notices placed in the Bethel Banner inform readership that William Taplin purchased the Lunch Room from Mrs. Wm. Brooks in February 1916 and Mrs. Pearl Stewart in turn took over from Taplin in October of that year. This detail combined with the backdrop advert narrows down its creation to a nine-month window.)
We will continue to work toward discovering the backdrop’s full story, piecing together one tidbit at a time. With new photographs on file, the value and beauty of this piece can be more fully shared and appreciated after we roll it back up to rest on the shelf once more.
Stop in and visit the banner now through Riverfest in July!
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.