The Riverfest tradition is back, and organizers are expecting larger-than-usual crowds on July 10. The History Center will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the public for games, treats and a sneak-peek into the framed objects included in the anniversary collection. Grab a selfie with a life-sized cutout of Charles Horn, the founder of Federal Cartridge Company, and see an original photo of the first staff he hired in 1925. You’ll also view other framed images on display include a parade float, Christmas celebration, advertising and aerial images of the plant.
While you’re at the museum, we have a couple favors to ask: Do you know families who worked at Federal for several generations? Do you have a special memory of the company or the impact it had on Anoka County? We’re looking for stories to make the Federal Cartridge centennial exhibit in 2022 more personal than just displaying some really great-looking artifacts. Help us make next year truly special by donating your memory. Not available for Riverfest? No problem! Submit your story on our website.
We know Riverfest is all about searching for the best craft item in town, so make sure you come on over to the Anoka County History Center during the Anoka Riverfest to peruse OUR items for sale! We have some great things no longer suited for our collection and they need a new home.
All sale proceeds will go toward the preservation of artifacts in the collection. We need boxes, tissue paper, shelving, folders, photography equipment, work benches ... you name it! Help us save history while also making your home look spiffy with unique items.
Regardless of weather, you can find your next treasure: If it’s lovely, we’ll be outside the building, but if the much-needed rain appears, we will have tables set up inside.
Did we mention we have air conditioning and flush toilets? Never underestimate knowing where those are during a citywide festival! Grab a cool treat for free on the way out of our gallery, and we guarantee it’s time well spent.
Please note: Items for sale were either donated for this purpose, deaccessioned from the collection because they didn’t have a connection to the county, or may be duplicates of an item that does have a good story and provenance.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
