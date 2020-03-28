Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.