It has been a strange month. Prior to the Anoka County Historical Society’s museum closing and the current stay-at-home orders, I had never given any consideration to whether my job could even be attempted from home! It seemed obvious to me that I needed to be physically present at the museum. The past month has taught me that’s only partially true.
There are many things I cannot do from home, like processing new (physical) artifacts into the collection, giving them labels, taking their photographs and finding them secure housing. I cannot build physical exhibits from home. There’s no pulling out the right artifacts for Anoka Halloween or the Masonic Lodge building, no setting up display cases for them, or printing photographs here at home. I cannot do much of the research I would normally, like consulting books, microfilm, maps, ledgers and the physical artifacts themselves in order to better tell the stories.
But this time at home has taught me a lot of collections work I can do from home.
Our world is increasingly a digital one. While physical artifacts (including documents and photographs) remain a vital part of museum collections, we also cannot ignore the vast amounts of digital material that people create every day. Although at ACHS the amount of “born digital” material (things like a photograph taken with your cellphone, an email, or a document typed on your computer) is still small in comparison to our physical collections, those digital things are the record of our current age, and we as a museum cannot neglect to collect and preserve them.
There is also the issue of making our collections available to anyone who might wish to learn more about Anoka County history, not just people who happen to live nearby, and are able to physically visit the museum. The current circumstances where no one can visit the museum at all have thrown this issue into sharp relief. This is where our ongoing efforts to digitize things not “born digital” come in to play, whether by scanning photographs or transferring the audio of an oral history from a cassette tape to a digital file. While digitization is not a magic bullet in terms of preservation, it is one important part of our overall preservation strategy, and an especially important part of making the museum collections accessible to people. If no one can learn from the artifacts we have at the museum, then what is the point of keeping them at all?
Toward both ends, I have been doing my best to improve both our digital collections and access to our existing collections while at home. Our transition to a cloud-based museum database software in 2018 has been the main reason this is possible; I can log into our system from home and work on both adding new digital material as well as improving older records. Thanks to the public website linked to our database (MNCollections.org), I can also make many of our records available to the public, and I encourage you to go see what is available there!
Here are some of the specific projects I have been working on:
COVID-19: The best time to gather history is while it happens. We are collecting stories and photographs as people document their experiences during this pandemic. Since all of this is born digital material, I can bring those items into the collection off-site, creating records for them in CollectiveAccess and even making them public so people can see their stories on the MNCollections website.
Oral histories: ACHS has an extensive oral history collection covering a wide range of topics, including the experience of our veterans in major military conflicts, law enforcement, the Anoka State Hospital and agriculture in Anoka County. While we do not have digitized audio or transcript files for all these interviews, we do for many of them. I am loading those audio and transcript files into our database, making them publicly available and then linking those records to our main ACHS website so they are even easier to find.
Cleaning up the database: There are always things to do on the back end of any database. Different search tools in our CollectiveAccess system allow me to find older records imported from the previous database that need additional information added. While this would not be at the top of my priority list normally, it is still an important task that is easy to do from home. Improvements made to our records now will help us once the museum opens again, making everything more accessible to staff and visitors alike.
I hope everyone is healthy and otherwise as well as you can be during this time. Please consider submitting your thoughts and experiences to us, either through the website or by email. It will help me keep busy.
Audra Hilse is the collections manager for the Anoka County Historical Society.
