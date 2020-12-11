Saying goodbye to exemplary staff as they move to other parts of their career journey never makes the top 10 list of things to do in a day. That said, the growth of staff members does make my top 10 — my top five, even — and so here we are, searching for a new human to fill the position of curator/archivist at the Anoka County Historical Society.
Over the past couple of months, we put out the call to history and library groups, job listings, our website, LinkedIn, word of mouth, and social media. Through the gift of PPP and CARES funds (big thanks to Anoka County and the city of Anoka for selecting us as a recipient!) the historical society’s board of directors resolved to not cut the open position and make the budget look a bit shinier for 2021. It felt like low-hanging fruit, that full-time position, but in reality … what is a museum without someone caring for all the legacy items archived there? That position stands as the single most important, mission-driven role at ACHS. So, no pressure.
As we have worked with our Facing Change consultant on DEAI (diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion) concepts for two years, we thought it most appropriate to put change into true action. The hiring process is fraught with bias (unintended or otherwise), and the challenge of mitigating that, even a little, felt like one we could rise to. We decided to create a blind process.
First, we gathered resumes and cover letters like any other job posting. I sorted them into “qualified” and “unqualified” through the barest of means possible. We accepted history degrees, library and archiving degrees, and life experience as qualifying skills we would need for our new human. These applicants received the same message from me, which laid out the process, expectations and deadlines associated with achieving employment at ACHS. They next received an invitation to Survey Monkey, where they found a 17-question written interview waiting for them. They all had at least a week to complete this document, although the early applicants had closer to three. The form asked about their work experience, how they would react to various elements of culture at ACHS, and specifics about projects they will work on.
Our next step as a selection committee of six was to read the 27 responses without seeing their names. This was the crucial point. We wanted to rank the answers strictly on the content and merit of the words and concepts presented. What we found interesting is that we first read all responses to question number 1, then number 2, and so on, then went back and read all of respondent number 1’s answers and ranked them. The answers alone sounded different than the answers read in tandem with others created by the same respondent. A personality truly began to take form. The committee also noticed how some people wrote casually, while others treated it like a grant application. Some answers added humor, others forgot they weren’t texting. All of them conveyed professional experience and effort. It was truly a humbling experience for us to read the lives before us and hear the thoughts given space to accommodate introverts, autism and stuttering.
From the rankings, the selection committee created a top 10 and top five list to select candidates for an interview over Zoom, which is where we sit now in the process. I learned so much about myself as a leader — the rules I inadvertently follow, the edge I would be inclined to give to those I knew or who had “put in their time” with us in the past. My own proclivity for one type of personality over another, my bias as a white female — all of these were silenced. In what still is a flawed system of hiring, I’m excited to see who I get to work with next. I’m proud ACHS took a different path on finding that human.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
