The Anoka County Historical Society is helping Federal Premium/Vista Outdoor with their historical materials in part because the Anoka-based ammunition company will be reaching its 100th anniversary in 2022, marking a century since the Federal Cartridge Corporation, as led by Charles L. Horn, began its many decades of successful business. But that was not the first year that the ammunition company known as Federal came into being — for that, 1916 is the year we want.
It is no secret that Charles Horn bought and revived a company that was not successful in its first attempt. But it is one thing to know that part of the Federal story, and another to see some of the documentation of those earlier years.
As some may know, the company was originally founded (with offices in Minneapolis and factory in Anoka) as the Federal Cartridge & Machine Company. The Articles of Incorporation were signed on October 12, 1916, and stated that the “general nature of its business shall be the manufacturing of all kinds of machines and mechanical devices and appliances, including parts and accessories of all kinds; also all kinds of all fire-arms and ammunition, and the doing of all acts incidental or essential to the lines of manufacturing herein enumerated.” Shares of stock were sold to help fund the company.
A formal purchase agreement between the new Federal Cartridge & Machine Company and the International Machine & Tool Corporation was not long after on October 30, 1916, indicating that Federal would purchase “the machinery for the manufacture of cartridges as set forth in schedule attached hereto,” and laying out the details for when those machines would be produced and delivered to Anoka. The list of purchased machinery includes two sections, one for “shells” and one for “bullets,” and listed machinery consists of various kinds of presses, a shell end trimmer, a piercing and priming machine, a slug cutter, and a swaging machine, among others.
A newspaper article from the Anoka Herald dated Jan. 9, 1917, provides further interesting information. It begins by stating that “Mr. Sherman of the Federal Cartridge & Machine Co. presented to a Herald representative Friday, the first shell made in Anoka by that company.” The article goes on to say that the shell was made at “the company’s shop on Second avenue.” The factory at the location we are familiar with today was under construction at that time, but rather than wait to begin all manufacturing, the company’s “preliminary work is all being done at the downtown shop.” An artist’s illustration of the factory, which closely matches the original factory once it was built, was included in the newspaper. The article ends by indicating that the factory was anticipated to be done in April 1917.
By October of 1917 the company changed its name to Federal Cartridge Company, as indicated by a stock certificate issued at that time. This certificate for 10 shares was purchased by “W. H. and A.M. Hoffman,” and signed by company officers Todd Lewis and Paul Seidel. That name continued in use for the next few years, showing up on another supply order as well as a plant inventory, both dated late 1918.
Even with the reorganization, however, Federal Cartridge Company in this first life was unable to succeed. The story of Anoka’s ammunition plant was not over, however. In 1922 Charles L. Horn, originally looking to purchase some machinery from the Anoka plant, was convinced to take over the entire, nearly defunct company, which became Federal Cartridge Corporation. Almost 100 years later, his successful efforts are still going strong.
Audra Hilse is the collections manager for the Anoka County Historical Society.
