Curating an exhibit is the most public part of an archivist’s job. It allows us to step out of the back room, away from the piles of artifacts that need cared for and the spreadsheets that need organized, and design something that will be seen by the community. It’s an exhilarating process to consider what we share with other people: What will they be excited by? What will they want to learn more about? What would surprise them?
As museum workers, this process is often extremely difficult as we have so much that we want to share and only so much space in which to display it. Another hurdle we face is how much information we have on certain artifacts. For every piece in our collection accompanied by reliable, extensive documentation there are 10 more we know almost nothing about. This is the case with every museum, and is a natural byproduct of the passage of time.
The older something is, how much it was valued when it was first made, how many were created and how much influence its creators or owners had, all impact how much is known about an artifact today. This often means that those artifacts we find most fascinating — our oldest, rarest or most revelatory artifacts — are often those that are most difficult to exhibit. But, as with everything, we combat our ignorance with learning! And we are exceptionally lucky at the Anoka County Historical Society to have so many wonderful volunteers and the larger Minnesota museum network to help us discover even more about our county’s history.
Usually, the exhibits that we curate come from our own collection, but recently we’ve had the wonderful opportunity to curate an exhibit on behalf of another institution. The city of Centerville reached out to us a while back about curating their collection of historical artifacts to celebrate the brand-new history niche in Centerville City Hall. We’ve been very excited to partner with them on this project and help them tell the story of Centerville’s history.
Curating an outside collection can be a very different experience. First of all, it requires becoming familiar with entirely new artifacts that have been gathered, donated and organized by an entirely different institution. It takes time to analyze the significance of certain artifacts and how to best arrange them to tell a story.
Telling a story is what curating an exhibit is all about, whether that story focuses on who, what, where, when, why or all five of those at once. Because of this, its important to consider how an exhibit is arranged, and that can only be done by assessing the artifacts. Are there enough of them to create a scene? Is there space to set up an immersive exhibit? Are they best arranged by type, origin or in chronological order? Is it best to mount them on a wall or place them on a pedestal? Can the artifacts speak for themselves, or will they need more extensive informational plaques? All of these different types of exhibits will tell very different stories, but it’s the individual situation that determines which one is best. Because of this, curating an outside exhibit is especially fascinating, as you’re not only working with a brand-new collection, but also a brand-new location.
It’s been illuminating to learn more about the history of Centerville through working with the farm equipment, tools, furniture and potsherds in their collection. I’m especially looking forward to when the larger community can learn from them as well when the newly curated exhibit opens on June 1 at Centerville City Hall.
Erin McBrien is the archivist/curator for the Anoka County Historical Society.
