If you are looking at your calendar thinking that Thanksgiving falls late this year and is almost inching its way into Christmas’ territory, you are not alone. This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 28, which is the latest date of the American holiday since 2013.
So what’s the deal?
History of Thanksgiving
Oral legacy has the pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians sharing the first Thanksgiving in the fall of 1621. The holiday didn’t receive its status as a national holiday until President George Washington declared that Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789, would serve as Thanksgiving’s official date.
Still, even with Washington’s stamp of approval, people did not celebrate Thanksgiving yearly. By the 1850s, the only two national holidays observed were Washington’s birthday and Independence Day.
Since colonial days, people did not see much good in celebrating the holiday, whether because of region or religious reasons. In New York 1795, Gov. John Jay received criticism for proclaiming Thanksgiving a regular state holiday. In Pennsylvania, a newspaper proclaimed Thanksgiving as having no place in their state.
However, in 1854, one enthusiastic Minnesotan declared Thanksgiving was the best enduring example from the “old Pilgrims” (Restad 94). By 1848, Texas stood as the first southern state to celebrate the holiday. In 1855, the New England and middle states, along with five southern states, took part in celebrating Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving did not become an annual holiday until 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday of November as the official and annual day of celebration. Lincoln did not come to this decision about Thanksgiving without some encouragement though.
Sarah Josepha Hale, a New England resident, was a staunch advocate for the annual celebration of Thanksgiving. Initially, Hale began her efforts in 1827 when she was editor of American Ladies’ Magazine. In 1837, she became the editor of Godey’s magazine, where she continued to advocate for the holiday. By the 1850s, Hale declared the holiday could stand as the answer for the lack of “American” holidays.
“To make a national festival, the time of holding it must be fixed by circumstance, by custom, or by statute,” notes Penne L. Restad in “Christmas in America: A History.”
In 1857, Hale wrote that Thanksgiving was a time “when the noise and tumult of worldliness may be exchanged for the laughter of happy children, the glad greetings of family reunion, and the humble gratitude of Christian heart” (Restad 95). Hale advocated the last Thursday of the month would be ideal for a celebration.
“[That day is] best suited when the people . . . might sit down together . . . and enjoy in national union their feast of gladness, rendering thanks to Almighty God for the blessings of the year,” she said, according to Restad.
After 36 years of perseverance, Hale finally received her wish and an annual celebration of Thanksgiving was instituted by President Lincoln.
Roosevelt’s decision
Everything changed when, 75 years later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt did not follow in the footsteps of the presidents before him. That year, Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 30. Audaciously, retailers asked Roosevelt to change the day of the holiday so that people had more time for Christmas shopping. Roosevelt acquiesced and Thanksgiving Day changed to the 23rd, ultimately making it the new official celebration day.
Roosevelt did not consider the potential side effects of his decision. Calendar confusion ensued. School and football schedules needed to be changed. The public complained that tradition should top overly zealous business owners who were looking for more cash flow.
Ultimately, the new date did not result in more early Christmas shopping. Businesses noted that profits remained the same, regardless of which date people celebrated on. The disagreements continued until 1941 when Congress declared that by law Thanksgiving would take place every fourth Thursday of November.
Ironically, the holiday that symbolizes unity and togetherness was also the holiday that almost tore the United States apart. But at least for this year, turkeys will have a little bit longer to plan their escape.
Clare Bender is an Anoka County Historical Society volunteer.
