In this column, we remember ceremonies of the past that commemorated our fallen service members. An annual tradition begun nationally after the Civil War, known as Decoration Day, the holiday gives Americans a chance to remember the lives lost in conflicts and wars.
As America continued to participate in large-scale wars, the scope of Decoration Day grew to include the newly deceased of WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Korea and now Iraq and Afghanistan. The three-day weekend we are familiar with went into effect in 1971.
The Anoka County Historical Society would like to acknowledge the awkward and non-traditional weekend that just passed. For many residents, the opportunity to gather graveside and formally recognize the loss of comrades, friends and relatives provides an annual touchstone moment. Canceling these events and silencing the roll calls echoing from microphones across the state changed our normal, but it didn’t change the reason for the holiday. Cemeteries throughout the county touted flags and flowers while online postings of headstones and photos recalled names and faces from our past. COVID-19 has changed our traditions, but we can honor our traditions, nonetheless.
Contribute to #curatingCOVID19 by sending your Memorial Day efforts to rebecca@anokacountyhistory.org.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
