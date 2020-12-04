Desperate times call for desperate measures … or in this case, pandemics create opportunities to accomplish goals sitting on the shelf for a year.
The Anoka County Historical Society will unveil a new podcast this Friday, called “History 21: The Podcast.” Delving into the history of Anoka County’s cities (and one township!), the podcast will give listeners a chance to explore a variety of stories not yet told. We have living history walking among us that needs a chance to shine, artifacts with tales connected to modern-day residents, and oral histories just waiting for a platform made for them.
The episodes will drop on the first and third Friday of each month, available on Apple Podcasts and the AnokaCountyHistory.org blog for now, but soon to expand to other services such as Stitcher, Spotify and Google. Each episode will have a little ACHS news, a 20-minute conversation, library resources for more reading, and a shoutout to a business partner.
We’re kicking off the first episode with Daryl Lawrence, an ACHS Board member and facility manager at the Bell Museum. Daryl is neck deep in family history and ancestry, tracking dead people across the country and into Canada. What he found along this journey, however, was a great-uncle with whom he shared a surprising trait — both were gay men. Daryl discusses how it feels to connect on a personal level such as this with a relative he never met, as well as how researching contextual history can help fill in the gaps of knowledge.
In the second episode, we will explore the ACHS collection to discover the stories of Santa Claus Town and other holiday artifacts. Each one has a tradition associated with it and the family who donated the item to our archive. Special guest Steve Griffiths, director of Impact Services, will divulge the story of his early years working as Santa Claus as a college student that set him up for success in the nonprofit’s current fundraiser. Zoom with Santa provides families the opportunity for a 10-minute call on evenings and weekends now through Christmas for a $25 donation that helps support Impact Services and its Meals on Wheels program.
ACHS will also use the podcast to highlight the voids in our collection and ask for donations of artifacts, oral histories or photographs. In both episodes previously mentioned, our incomplete historic record is highlighted — we have no items of LGBTQ history or religious traditions other than Christianity. We acknowledge the need to better represent all the residents of Anoka County and their stories for future generations.
We hope you’ll join us on our journey through the collections we do have, the items we don’t and the people who bring meaning to them. Please contact rebecca@anokacountyhistory.org with ideas for future podcasts, hidden gems across the county, people who have interesting hobbies and skills, or that magical idea tucked away in your head the world needs to know about. You’ll find show notes, additional reading suggestions and past episodes on our website. For a limited time, new donors to ACHS will gain access to our freshly created History 21: The Vault — a members only space on our website with bloopers, full-length interviews and exclusive content found nowhere else online. Check it out today and make your mark on local history!
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
