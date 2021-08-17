Know all men by these presents: That we, the undersigned, do hereby associate ourselves together for the purpose of forming a manufacturing corporation under the provisions of Chapter 58 of the General Statutes of Minnesota of 1913 and all acts amendatory thereof, and do hereby adopt the following Articles of Incorporation, to wit:
With these words and the signatures of Paul Seidel, Todd Lewis, S.A. Sherman, H.E. Sherman, and A.C. Egelston, the Federal Cartridge and Machine Company came to life on Thursday, Oct. 12, 1916. This action began a series of events leading to the 100th anniversary of the Federal Cartridge Corporation, celebrated in July 2021.
Through the change of ownership to Charles Horn, many mergers, acquisitions and the addition of new technology, Federal Cartridge Company has not only stood strong as a leader in manufacturing ammunition, but also as an example of employee rights, benefits and culture.
A long list of “legacy families” continue to work at the Federal Cartridge plant, some logging more than 600 years of combined dedication to the Anoka plant. Some community members can identify their great-great grandfather in the employee group picture dated 1925, proudly turning to their friends and declaring the fact with glee.
Loyalty to a single company, especially by plant workers on an hourly wage, comes with clean and safe working conditions, fair pay, benefits and a sense of purpose in the work completed at the end of each shift.
The company established the Federal Cartridge Social Club in 1934 to maintain employee events and clubs as well as “promote closer relations among the employees.”
This worker-controlled organization would receive reimbursement for things like bowling uniforms, ammunition and refreshments.
In total, the Club was responsible for a long list of things, including the archery club, bowling teams, chorus, Credit Union, Diamond Ball Team and the Clubhouse.
Beginning on June 15, 1935, Federal Cartridge Company held a summer picnic for the employees at Hall’s Riverside Park. The Union ran an announcement article as well as a follow-up article detailing the event for the community.
According to the newspaper, the plant would close for the entire day to “enable all employees to take full advantage of this first big picnic.”
A program of “sports and competitive events” would precede a dance. It would appear the competitive nature of the employees was encouraged during these events, as the newspaper reports, “Lawrence Brown, foreman of the wash room, has gathered a ‘D’ ball team of youngsters of 60 years of more and issued a challenge to George Johnson, machine shop, to produce a similar team.”
A “hot game” was promised. Wrestling and boxing also had time in the festivities, plus “plenty doing” for the children.
It appears the hype exceeded printed expectations, as the Union reported over 2,000 people attended to enjoy the “carnival spirit” in the air. “Comic” policemen directing traffic, a parade and even a merry-go-round helped families enjoy their picnic lunches before the evening dance.
Local merchants provided prizes, the names of whom took up several inches of print in the newspaper.
Having seen success in their endeavor of a picnic, the organizers of fun at Federal Cartridge turned their sights on Anoka’s 16th annual Halloween parade. The “wonderful float for the queen” included “an Indian warming himself at a campfire, as Daniel Boone peers out from a cabin, rifle in hand.”
Additionally, the Federal Cartridge Social Club had a float and “several hundred employees in costume made a fine showing.”
Federal Cartridge Company appeared in the second division with the high school band and class representation, and the whole event was arranged at the talents of Chairman M.A. Faber.
The first employee Christmas party occurred in 1935, but it was the 1936 event held at Green Theater in Anoka that made the newspapers.
Under the planning prowess of Charles Closson and his brother, Howard, the Anoka Fire Department arrived on scene to distribute candy bags created by Ida Cummingham, Gladys Martin and Marie Murphy.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.