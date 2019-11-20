This profile is the first in a series featuring community residents by the Anoka County Historical Society to better represent the demographics of the county. To contribute your story, contact rebecca@anokacountyhistory.org.
PaTao Her, now a resident of Blaine, grew up in California after her family immigrated from Laos after an eight-year stay in a refugee camp. As a Hmong-American, she sees the history of her people and their contribution to the Secret War in Laos (Vietnam War) as critical to her family identity. The participation in the protection of their country and traditions on the side of the U.S. during this war cost many lives and damaged countless more while not being recognized by the American government as veterans.
“When the U.S. left … they were put into reeducation centers where they were psychologically tortured and beaten,” Her said.
During this time, Her’s male family members hid in the nearby jungle to avoid capture by the communists. The women continued life in the village as best as they could, though resources were scarce and tensions high. Some of the women became pregnant, and the decision to take herbs to abort weighed heavily on them. To keep the baby would mean alerting passing soldiers that men were nearby; to abort would be a decision that stayed with them forever. To hear PaTao’s parents tell this story in their own language, visit mnvietnam.org/americas-secret-war/ and skip to minute 34.
“I do encourage all of you to go out to TPT’s website and watch this one-hour documentary,” Her said. “It’s very powerful, and I can’t watch it without crying because it’s so surreal to see your parents being talked about in that light and to hear their stories.”
PaTao’s grandfather, Gen. Tong Kai Yang, was murdered in 1995 because of his political stance with the U.S., and his body was never recovered. The family held a memorial service in 2003 without his body. Her brother, Suk Her, enlisted in the Navy and went on missions to recover the bodies of those missing in action. Her family continues to wrestle with what it means to preserve their traditions while living in America and assimilating their values, especially as it pertains to the roles of men and women.
“In order to preserve history, we must recognize the many unique histories that new Americans bring with them and how these histories become blended with American history,” Her said. “This is the reality of our world and community.”
The Board of Directors for the Anoka County Historical Society is participating in a three-year initiative called “Facing Change: Advancing Museum Board Diversity & Inclusion operated by the American Association of Museums (AAM). Fifty-one museums were selected nationwide to participate. For more information, visit aam-us.org/programs/facing-change1. Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.