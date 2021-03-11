It’s a wonderful feeling to uncover a secret treasure in a community. My first three months at the Anoka County Historical Society has felt this way: learning about the history, about the towns and important landmarks and meeting many different people from all over the county. It’s difficult to list all the new things I’ve learned and become a part of in such a short span of time, let alone choose one to write about. I have so many new favorite things!
While it’s difficult to pick just one thing to write about, there is a certain subject especially close to my heart. I have always had a soft spot for artwork — I remember visiting Chicago or New York City with family and never wanting to leave the art museums. I could stare forever at beautiful paintings, raw sketches or intricate inks. In previous archival positions, I loved discovering artwork among the documents. I was fascinated by teenage sketches on lined notebook paper done in ballpoint pen and colored pencil, and I marveled at the enormous, professional screen-prints for worldwide conventions. One of my favorite parts of my current job is handling paintings by local artists, and because of this, I can’t help but write about the Jon Arfstrom Collection.
Jon Arfstrom was a local artist who lived all over the Twin Cities metro area before retiring in Anoka County. He worked for Brown & Bigelow in St. Paul and freelanced for magazines like Weird Tales, as well as many others. He used a wide variety of mediums in his work, including charcoal, oil paint, watercolors, ink, graphite pencil and acrylic paint, just to name a few. His subject matter was also fascinating, ranging from realistic landscapes and portraits to dreamy, fantastical castles and unearthly creatures. Some of my favorites are a bit of both, paintings that he called his “real/surreal” artwork, which often depict a common, Midwest setting with some decidedly uncommon additions. At least, I’ve never seen fish fly through a forest in reality!
One of the things I find most fascinating about the Jon Arfstrom collection, though, is that he seems to have created constantly. He drew and painted individual Christmas cards every year, as well as birthday cards and other cards for celebrations. He designed playing cards, stationery and business cards. He illustrated his journals, his letters and the envelopes they were sent in. If it could be drawn, he drew it.
I think one of the most striking examples of Jon’s need to create can be found in one of his last sketchbooks. It’s smaller than most, spiral bound with cardboard covers. All of the sketches inside are done in pencil and labeled OTS (On The Spot). They tend to be of people or equipment, drawn in only a few lines, and have a sense of deft realism that is extremely impressive. On its second to last page is written, “This sketchbook was devoted to OTS drawings at Dialysis on Coon Rapids Blvd. & Round Lake Blvd. Friday April 17, to Monday June 1, 2015.” This sketchbook will always stick out in my mind because it serves as such tangible proof of passion, and one person’s need to create in all circumstances.
We are incredibly fortunate to have received part of his work as a donation from his family and are excited to share his art and their story with the county. You can discover more of Jon Arfstrom’s amazing artwork by visiting our online collection at mncollections.org. Just type “Arfstrom” in the search bar.
Erin McBrien is the archivist/curator for the Anoka County Historical Society.
