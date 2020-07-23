With each pile of lemons found on our front steps, we also receive an invitation to mix up that magical pitcher of lemonade — as long as you can find some sugar. Otherwise you’ve just made yourself sour water. The Anoka County Historical Society hopes that the upcoming “Un-Wise Murder” digital event will use our pile of COVID-19 lemons wisely (cough, get it?) and create something memorable.
About two years ago, ACHS staff shifted a few boxes from here to there, checking to make sure the contents remained preserved well and safe. Curiosity overtook us and soon volunteers were busy rearranging and recataloging the “Pratt files,” reading the documents along the way to discover anything of interest. Albert F. Pratt (d. 1928) served as Anoka County Attorney from 1900 to 1914 and saved his papers, which were later donated to ACHS. After we complete the reorganization project, we’ll have an estimated 25 boxes containing a range of cases from simple land and business disputes to more complex rapes, divorce, paternity questions and … murder.
How interesting, we thought, to recreate one of these cases as a Murder Mystery dinner? About the time we tucked the idea into the “don’t forget me” pile, since our summers are filled with festivals and outdoor fun, COVID-19 arrived. Along with the rest of the county, we canceled our programming, our Lagerfest fundraiser, and wondered how we could make ends meet despite our circumstances. Time for you to meet the Wise family and tune into our true crime docu-drama (think Frontline or Dateline) online fundraising event, Sept. 19.
Picture this: 1900. The city of Grow (Andover). The Wise family consisted of parents William and Eliza Ann, daughters Eliza Ellen and Martha, and sons Joseph and Willie. The happy family was gathered for a game of cards at the kitchen table when gunfire exploded through the porch window May 27. Eliza and Martha, writing letters in the front parlor, ran to fetch help from the neighbors, while their parents and two brothers lay injured and dying.
When she testified about the death of her family members, Eliza was 15 years old and attended school in Anoka as a boarding student at Mr. Card’s on the west side of town. Martha was 17, also going to school, though she stayed at Mr. Golden’s. The girls had friends named Elmer, James and Saben, with whom they attended dances and other social functions. The group exchanged letters, some of which exist in the archive as evidence submitted when the case went to trial. Eliza testified to having a conversation with Elmer about how much money Martha would inherit should their parents pass away and the possibility of she and Elmer getting married. Interestingly, shortly after this alleged conversation, someone pulled the trigger and more than one Wise ended up dead.
As the investigation progressed, authorities arrested suspects Ben Johnson and John Donahue, as well as William Mattison, who confessed to shooting the rifle. Elmer and James were taken into the “sweat box” for interrogation and arrested not once, but twice. Alexander McCrea finds John Giddings’ missing Winchester rifle sticking out of the bottom of Round Lake like a planted flag and the famous Anoka family finds itself on the witness stand in front of the court as Judge Arthur Giddings presides.
Join us to see the story unfold in this world premiere of an ACHS True Crime Mystery: An Un-Wise Murder. This digital online fundraiser will feature handwritten notes from the prosecuting attorney, transcripts from the court case, breaking headlines in local newspapers, as well as treasured love letters from a suspect, all filmed in live action for your entertainment. Tickets are available at AnokaCountyHistory.org and proceeds will support the historical society’s budget goals for 2020. Participants will receive a link to join the event the day before it’s broadcast.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
