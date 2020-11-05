I stood under the big, bright blue moon with an eerie orange glow peaking in and out of spooky black clouds on a howling, windy Halloween night. It was 7:30 p,m on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Anoka, and an anniversary was celebrated paying homage to the inception of the first Anoka Halloween, which occurred at the identical time in 1920.
It was 100 years ago to the moment the whistles of Lincoln Mill and the bells of the churches in town rang to announce the very first Anoka Halloween. While researching the history of Anoka Halloween for a commemorative coffee table book, I discovered whistles and bells preceded the inaugural celebration. The Union reported the celebratory sounds were heard some three miles away. A resident of Burns, many miles from downtown Anoka, called in to see what the raucous was about.
Anoka Halloween made plans to re-create this moment. I contacted the centers of faith in Anoka with bells and asked to see if they would be interested in joining. St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and First Congregational Church were on board and excited to join in. Zion Lutheran Church received my invitation, but their bell had not rung in years. It needed to be fixed. Taking this opportunity to add to the community celebration, Zion had their bell repaired! They too were now ready to join in the joyous ringing.
The Anoka Police Department and Anoka-Champlin Fire Department also planned to stage emergency vehicles throughout the town and sound their sirens in celebration of the anniversary. Anoka Halloween Inc. advertised in the papers, online, radio and television the plan to ring in this anniversary. The organization asked the public to step outside their homes at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, listen and create their own noise. They were encouraged to use horns, whistles and other noisemakers to join the entire town for this event.
As the festival had to be adjusted to stay safe during COVID-19, a special event was planned that coincidentally would be pandemic-compliant and something in which everybody could participate.
The long-awaited evening arrived. I gathered with my family, other committee members and their families, socially distant of course, on the northwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street to listen to what I hoped would be a thunderous and deafening collage of sirens, church bells, horns and other noisemakers going off in cacophony. The anticipation for the moment to arrive was unbearable.
Then it began.
The whispering set of four bells from St. Stephen’s ringing came in and out of audible focus. The distant chiming of the bells from First Congregational Church followed. We could not hear the highly anticipated Zion Lutheran’s bell. A faint siren was noted in the distance. Attending with me were Liz and Jeremy McFarland, owners of a refurbished “Anoka Halloween” fire truck. They began their sirens and together with a hand bell rung by Karen George and a sport’s air horn I brought along, we had our own ringing celebration.
After it was done, there was a moment where many of us felt a little underwhelmed. Karen George noted that the constant traffic sounds we hear today were not present in 1920. After that initial moment, I gained a real appreciation and pride for what we did hear, not because it was loud, but because it was an echo. It was an echo from 100 years ago, and listeners who tuned their ears to it were hearing that original 1920 Halloween ringing in.
John Jost is a volunteer with Anoka Halloween Inc., writing by invitation of the Anoka County Historical Society. Jost led the project of publishing a book commemorating the 100th anniversary of Anoka Halloween.
