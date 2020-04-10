Bringing history to life for those who haven’t experienced much of their own remains a consistent challenge — as does creating a learning opportunity that results in real-world job skills. Fortunately, our partnership with the Anoka County Historical Society has done both.
The ACHS and Hennepin Technical College have worked together for several years to produce student-created videos of events, exhibits and locations in Anoka County as well as digital touch table games. Most notably, the series featuring the National Register of Historic Places properties has consistently created high-quality content for the ACHS social media and website.
Recently, the ACHS and Hennepin Technical College were recognized for a video produced about the H.G. Leathers House in St. Francis by students in the video production department. Ian Glendenning, Calvin Bentz and Jacob Youngquist received a Crystal Pillar Award, which is part of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Upper Midwest Regional Emmys.
“I would like to thank the Anoka County Historical Society and Sandy Schear from the H.G. Leathers House for allowing us to come in and tell her story,” Youngquist said.
Henry G. Leathers began building this home in 1883, then moved, finally completing it in 1890. It has served as both home and store to the family and remains an important example of Victorian architecture along the Rum River today. The rear of the house was the first section constructed circa 1883 and consists of “a two-story rectangular building with an attached one-story addition.”
Two other student videos received recognition at the awards ceremony for their work documenting the Crescent Grange Hall in Lindstrom and Woodbury House in Anoka. Harrison Marchio, Ian Glendenning and Dallas Gibson spent time this summer researching and filming the Grange Hall while Gibson and Glendenning interviewed owners of the Mad Hatter Restaurant and Tea House, which currently occupies the Woodbury House.
You can view the award-winning videos (as well as the entire collection of HTC student work) and learn more about all the National Register properties on the ACHS website, AnokaCountyHistory.org.
Rich Oxley is video production faculty at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park.
