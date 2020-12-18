Last week this column shed some light on the hiring process at the Anoka County Historical Society for the position of archivist/curator. I felt like I left you hanging, since we were in the middle of Zoom interviews with the final five candidates. Well, lucky you … here’s the rest of the story.
We set up the Zoom interviews to record with the permission of the candidates. This allowed us to hold the interview with just Sara (ACHS volunteer coordinator) and myself rather than the entire selection committee. They had access to the videos on Trello, a program we use to share project management details and organize ACHS operations. By recording the interviews, we also shared them with our part-time staff, who until this point, had not been included in the process — or even watch them again ourselves.
Interviewing over Zoom is difficult for everyone to read body language, but most difficult for the candidate. Now, not only do they need to select the “right” attire to fit the organization, but they must construct a background and monitor their environment for distractions. They need a steady internet connection and good microphone as well as decent lighting. What some employers would consider acceptable others may not and navigating that gauntlet with no guidance is next to impossible. I’m happy to say it was actually MY internet connection that went wonky during one conversation, and MY cat that popped up in the background of another. The candidates took it all in stride.
At this point in the process, we had established our top five to be skilled, thoughtful and full of great ideas for ACHS. Because of the written interview prior to this, we had far more information than a typical face-to-face interview. This played forward in the comfort zone on both sides of the screen, as the candidates said they felt like they had more time to think through their responses, research ACHS and have many of their questions answered prior to our meeting. All of this meant the Zoom interview gave us context of personality and verbal delivery, as well as a chance to follow up on some of the answers they provided.
Within a list of more serious questions, we also asked things like, “How do you make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?” or “How many dishes are left on your counter at bedtime”? The quirky question disarmed the candidate, and they would laugh, think, then provide an honest answer — which said so much about their work process, planning or preferred environment. “When do you pack for a trip?” really asked, “What is your project planning strategy?” Where I would answer such a question with, “A couple days in advance and if I forgot my toothbrush, I could always find a new one wherever I was going,” they described lists made and rechecked, packing done and redone, weather reports watched and itineraries written. For an archivist, this is a much more useful strategy than mine. For a director, however, rigidity is the enemy of a productive workday.
We invited two of the humans to the museum last Friday to have a socially distanced, masked tour of the building. The candidates spent time one-on-one with staff members to hear about the work each of them does and how they share space with the archivist/curator position. We answered questions, opened boxes and poked around the stacks in the collections. This was their chance to see if they could imagine themselves into our space, our work and our culture.
I’m happy to report that one did, in fact, accept our offer and will begin working with us before year-end. We will make a point of formally introducing Erin to you in due course — at which point you’ll be just as surprised as us to realize Audra (our previous archivist/curator) has a physical and academic doppelganger in the world. We are thrilled to have a full staff once more and excited to see where our new three-headed monster will take the Anoka County Historical Society.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
