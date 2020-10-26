The Anoka County Historical Society will close the first week in November to recognize the dedication of staff during the first six months of COVID-19.
They never stopped, never slowed, never doubted new work systems. They reimagined programs and outreach without skipping a beat. They made everything work in a stressful and uncertain environment. But they’re tired. All I can do as a director and leader is give them time to catch their breath and recharge for the next six months of innovation.
COVID-19 caught us all off guard and will continue to change our lives in ways we can’t even anticipate yet. At the History Center, we took advantage of the systems we had already moved to the cloud to allow staff to seamlessly work from home. Well, with no printer, it was a little clunky, but nothing we couldn’t work around! We worked with people remotely, digitized research requests and created online programming. We applied for grants, received grants and presented at online conventions. We experimented with new ways to use social media, video editing and storytelling. We digitized our Ghosts of Anoka Walking Tour.
Staff each had two weeks of vacation planned for this summer, and those long-awaited trips were canceled — and yet they came to work. Instead of taking a break as they had anticipated, even to just stay home and clean out the closet, the ACHS staff powered through for the good of the organization. They have yet to reschedule their time off to recharge, so I feel it’s my duty to do it for them.
We joke at the museum that we should propose a conference session on “How to Reduce Your Team Effectiveness” or “How to Create a Lazy Team Member.” I’ve always had good luck with co-workers and staff in previous jobs, but this crew? These history geeks take the cake. Dependable, smart, thoughtful and creative, each one has skills and strengths that, when added to the other staff members, creates a highly functional machine. They believe in the mission of the History Center, enjoy unearthing the past (some quite literally) and motivate themselves to create new projects when they complete one. We each have days where nothing seems to go right, but not often does that happen at the same time through the entire staff — there’s usually enough good energy in the air to support everyone.
Now, more than ever, #HistoryHappensToday. What ACHS can accomplish in the middle of a historic pandemic, economic crisis and reimagining of our social system can’t be understated. With the right people, tools and resources, we can document the ongoing story of our changing communities for future generations. We can make the collections more accessible to people of all geographies, age, calendar schedules and economic means. We can use the internet to gather, curate and disseminate information in ways not possible even 20 years ago. We can provide some much-needed distraction to the increasingly divisive nature of our society.
Please join me in giving the staff of ACHS a standing ovation for the exemplary work they have accomplished recently. We will continue to work hard for you to not only protect the legacy of Anoka County already in our archives, but also the stories yet to come. Speaking of which, there’s a new #HistoryGather survey at AnokaCountyHistory.org just waiting for your answers!
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
