In 1919, people celebrated Christmas in much the same way we do now, including sharing with other people how, and with whom, they celebrated the holiday season. Today news comes to us in various forms such as Facebook, Instagram, online newspapers and TV. Back in 1919, it was either word of mouth or the daily local newspaper. These days, it is easy enough to look up a certain celebrity or a member of the British royal family, but in 1919, the celebrities were your very own neighbors, and the place to be was their Christmas party.
In 1919, the Anoka County Union newspaper reported the various ways people celebrated the holiday, whether in giving thanks or throwing a party.
In the “Personal and Social” section, it is noted that Miss Beulah Lenfest arrived home for the holidays from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Also, it notes who will stay at home for the holidays, such as the Misses Helen Goodrich, Robertha Akin, and Irene Erickson of Carleton College.
There are several notices of who hosted celebrations in their homes and even a list of the guests:
“Mr. and Mrs. T. G. J. Pease entertained at Christmas dinner, G. S. Pease, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Chase, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest J. Teberg and son, Daniel, Mrs. W. F. Chase, Mrs. H. White, Mrs. M. W. Crafts, Miss Florence Messenger.”
This was quite the guest list! And next, notice how the children and baby were included as guests:
“Mr. and Mrs. H. A. Harrington entertained at Christmas dinner, Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Mero and children, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Mero, Mrs. (Capt.) Howard, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harrington and baby, Mrs. E. J. Webber.”
The newspaper highlighted other ways locals celebrated the Christmas season, not just the single day with family.
“Twenty-five young people from the Baptist church hustled out before six o’clock Christmas morning and sang their Christmas carols at the G. A. R. cottages, the Kline sanitarium and at some of the homes of other shut-ins,” the newspaper reported on Christmas morning.
Even schools joined in on the fun, according to the newspaper.
“A Christmas party was given Friday afternoon in the Normal Training room for the First grades of the Washington and Franklin schools by Misses Menzel, DeGraff and the Normal Training department of which Miss Ann Brezler is supervisor. The time was happily spent in storytelling, songs, games and besides there was a Christmas tree and a ‘really truly’ Santa Claus.”
The next paragraph notes that “The girls of the Normal Training department were entertained at the home of Miss Ann Brezler, their supervisor, Thursday night when the time was spent with making candy for Santa Claus and others.”
Readers of the newspaper also took time to thank their friends and neighbors.
“I wish to express my sincere thanks to all those who so kindly assisted me during the sickness and death of my beloved husband. To the neighbors, Ladies Aid of the Joyce Chapel for flowers, also songs rendered by the quartette. My heartiest thanks to one and all,” wrote in a Mrs. Erick Engholm.
“I wish to express my sincere thanks to the patrons on route 1 for the donation they gave me on Christmas day. My heartiest thanks to one and all,” wrote in mail carrier J. W. Clark.
A reader even made sure to remember the newspaper during the holiday season.
“George D. Hilliard remembered the editor with a box of delicious candy for Christmas. Needless to say it was much appreciated. It might be interesting to note that this is the 30th year the genial George has thus kindly remembered us.”
In the end, in some ways, Christmas 1919 was not that different from how it is celebrated today. To this day, people still enjoy hearing what their friends, family, other locals, schools and community are up to during the holiday season. Clearly, the Anoka County Union enjoyed sharing the festivities through its own early version of social media.
Clare Bender is an Anoka County Historical Society volunteer.
