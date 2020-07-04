Flashes of red, white and blue sparks soar through the dark sky, each one more spectacular than the last. Fireworks have always been symbolic of when America finalized its freedom from England, but the history of these loud, colorful sparks that always evoke some “oohs” and “aahs” reaches much further back, before the Declaration of Independence was signed.
According to many historians, fireworks were originally developed around 200 B.C. in China. Historians believe the first firecrackers were made of bamboo stalks that would explode when hot because of the bamboo’s hollow air pockets. Instead of strictly being used for entertainment, these firecrackers’ purpose was to scare off evil spirits.
Around 600-900 A.D., Chinese alchemists unknowingly created an early version of gunpowder with charcoal, sulfur, saltpeter (potassium nitrate) and other ingredients. Bamboo stalks were then loaded with the substance and would explode when thrown into a fire. The Chinese eventually used this new knowledge in battle. In the 10th century, makeshift bombs and arrows with firecrackers attached became the weapons used on adversaries.
By the 13th century, the Western world had begun its own explosive experiments, developing cannons and muskets.
Of course, fireworks were still used for fun and celebrations.
In medieval England, firemaster was the official job title of fireworks experts. The firemasters’ assistants or “green men” (named so because they would wear leaves to shield them from the sparks) would also act as jesters and entertain the audience. This profession was clearly dangerous, and many green men died.
During the Renaissance, the Italians were specifically known for their pyrotechnic schools and their colorful displays. In the 1830s, the Italians were the first to use certain metals and other substances to create bright and multihued sparks; these combinations ultimately became the traditional variety we enjoy today.
English royals used these entertainments for their own celebrations. Henry VII’s wedding day in 1486 included a show. In 1685, King James II gave his firemaster a knighthood due to his impressive display.
In Russia, around 1700, Czar Peter the Great held a five-hour show to commemorate the birth of his son.
Legend has it that Captain John Smith had a fireworks’ show in Jamestown, 1608.
In 1731 Rhode Island banned the use of fireworks when some settlers allegedly misused them.
Philadelphia had the first official commemoration of America’s freedom on July 4, 1777. Readings of the Declaration of Independence were held, followed by concerts, cannons firing and parades. It was on this date that the Fourth of July fireworks tradition truly began. Along with a ship’s cannon firing a 13-gun salute to symbolize the 13 colonies, there was a more of what we would recognize as a fireworks show.
“The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported: ‘at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.’ That same night, the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common,” noted an article of History.
To this day, on each Fourth of July, Americans have immortalized what John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, in 1776:
“The day will be most memorable in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade … bonfires and illuminations (a term for fireworks) … from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.”
Even if the Fourth of July looks a little different this year, the tradition of fireworks will likely brighten the sky across America — even if they are 6 feet apart.
Clare Bender is a volunteer for the Anoka County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.