What better place to go exploring for ghosts than in the city of Anoka, Halloween Capital of the World? Stories abound in Anoka of odd happenings and eerie encounters. So much so that the Anoka County Historical Society gathered up all the stories people brought to us and turned them into a ghost tour of the town. That original tour was held as part of Riverfest in 2004, and it snowballed from there with nearly 1,700 people attending the tour just last year.
On the tour, guides share stories the homeowners or business owners related about the odd happenings on their properties. The residents of one of the most memorable houses in town, 1801 Fourth Ave., which overlooks the Anoka Tornadoes football field, related a number of ghostly encounters from over the years. It was once the home of Col. Paul Giddings, and the owners believe he still hangs around today because of the way their ghost looks out for the current residents. One evening, the lady of the house noticed every light in the basement was on. No one had been down there and the light shouldn’t have been on, so she went down to check things out. In the furnace room, there was a strong smell of gas — definitely something to be concerned about. The family called the gas company right away, and the repairman found a dead squirrel lodged in the chimney, which was preventing the venting of a gas leak. If the family hadn’t called when they did, they would have been in trouble when morning came, as they either would have succumbed to the carbon monoxide or the furnace would have exploded. The lady of the home credits the ghost for alerting them to the problem and saving their lives.
While COVID-19 has changed the way we can present the tour this year, the ghost tours are still a part of our Halloween! We can guarantee you’ll still have a great time. They’re 60% history, 40% folklore; these stories are just part of the fun you will experience on your Ghosts of Anoka tour no matter what format you choose.
There are three tour options:
1. Sit back and relax to enjoy a digital version of the tour on demand. This digital tour was created by a number of our ghost tour guides with the help of video production students from Hennepin Technical College. Not only does it contain the same great stories, but you can also hear new stories from a homeowner on the tour, and bonus images from our collection. Purchase a ticket and receive a link to view the show with your household from the comfort of your own couch.
2. Live and laughing: This experience will allow you to interact with your docent and other Halloween-minded individuals on a Zoom call. Hear the spooky stories of Anoka along with images from the ACHS collection — and maybe even trade a few tall tales with your fellow attendees. An interactive, but still digital option.
3. Keep your distance: Enjoy our Ghosts of Anoka Walking tour in the traditional format — out on the streets. COVID-19 has limited our ability to offer these tours as often as we have in the past, but we’re trying! Event will occur rain or shine, so dress appropriately. Masks and social distancing are required. No museum access is allowed.
Tickets for all three versions of the tour are $14 and can be purchased at AnokaCountyHistory.org.
Sara Given is the volunteer coordinator for the Anoka County Historical Society.
