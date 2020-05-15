Following the lifting of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order May 18, the Anoka County Government Center, 2100 Third Ave., Anoka, will open to the public in a limited capacity over the following two days.
The Elections and Voter Registration service counter will open starting May 19, to coincide with the start of the candidate filing period. The Property Records and Taxation counter, which also handles vital statistics services such as birth records, marriage licenses and death records, will be open starting May 20. Both are accepting walk-in traffic, but visitors to these departments are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also asked to properly sanitize hands before entering the Government Center.
Door No. 2, the main entrance off Third Avenue, will be the only door open during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to access the Property Records and Taxation counter. Door No. 3, next to the main Government Center entrance, is to be used for those visiting the Elections and Voter Registration service window.
The Blaine Human Service Center and other Anoka County facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice.
People who have business with Anoka County, other than with Property Records and Taxation, and Elections and Voter Registration, should continue to contact the appropriate department via phone or email. More information on service changes can be found at anokacounty.us/3862/COVID-19-Impact-on-Anoka-County-Services.
Residents should continue to use drop box locations for paperwork such as vehicle tab renewals, property tax documents, child and economic assistance applications and reporting forms. Information on the locations and how to use the drop boxes can be found at anokacounty.us/3903/Drop-Boxes.
“The implementation of the new stay safe order is allowing Anoka County to offer some in-person services again, albeit in a way that’s different from what visitors to the Government Center are used to,” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said in a statement. “Our strategic rollout of in-person services is designed to keep the public and county staff safe. The threat of the coronavirus will continue to be present, but Anoka County will be operational, and we will be serving the public to the best of our abilities — it just likely won’t be businesses as usual for a while longer.”
