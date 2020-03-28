*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here
Anoka County food shelves are changing how they do business and bracing for a surge in demand for services as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Volunteers — many of whom are seniors at higher risk from the coronavirus outbreak — are staying home, and food shelves have canceled major fundraisers this month, but they’re determined to stay open through the crisis.
“We tried a new model where the volunteers are selecting food for the clients, and we’re limiting the number of clients that are allowed in the building at one time,” said Steve Jaffee, executive director of the North Anoka County Emergency Foodshelf, also known as NACE, in East Bethel. The food shelf also tried curbside pickup for a senior distribution program, and it worked well.
The ACBC Food Shelf in Anoka and Southern Anoka Community Assistance, also known as SACA, in Columbia Heights, have changed their distribution models, too.
“We have switched to a drive-through model for all our families,” ACBC director Samantha Soriano said.
Volunteers bring prepackaged boxes of shelf-stable items out to vehicles. According to Soriano, virtually everything that’s typically available in the store is still available in the drive-through model, including diapers. She said the process has been working well and is “very efficient.”
At SACA, staff meets clients at the door and provides them with a shopping list. Staff fills the order and brings it out to the waiting client.
As the food shelves adjust to life with COVID-19, however, some face a dearth of volunteers and potential funding shortfalls.
“The majority of our volunteer base are retirees, they’re seniors,” Jaffee said. “So we’re getting a lot of calls that volunteers are not coming in.”
Some of the shortage has been offset by new volunteers who find themselves without work, however.
“People who are laid off, who are at home, are actually starting to come in and volunteer,” Jaffee said.
Soriano said ACBC is also running on a smaller crew than usual, but it’s managing.
Those looking to volunteer at a food shelf shouldn’t just show up, however. Jaffee said it’s important to coordinate volunteers in order to limit the number of people in the building and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are taking every precaution we can to ensure the safety of our volunteers, our staff and our clients,” Jaffee said.
In addition to safety, local food shelves are also thinking about money.
Although ACBC and NACE both reported slight drops in the number of clients recently as people stay home, they expect that to change.
Soriano called it the “calm before the storm.”
“We are expecting and preparing for an upsurge as people are staying home longer and out of work longer,” she said.
SACA foresees a similar uptick.
“The people we serve tend to be disproportionately affected during times like this,” SACA vice chair Sue Sjoselius said. “We expect our demand to double over the coming months.”
That surge may arrive at a time when food shelves aren’t meeting their typical fundraising goals.
This month is often a time for food shelves to replenish the coffers and restock, thanks in part to the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.
But with the coronavirus pandemic consuming public attention, the March Campaign isn’t top of mind for many Minnesotans, and social distancing guidelines dampen fundraising efforts.
NACE had to cancel its Empty Bowls event, its largest fundraiser of the year.
“That really hurts a lot,” Jaffee said. “We count on those funds to come in.”
SACA’s Hops for Hunger event was postponed, and ACBC called off some of its main fundraisers, as well.
“Fundraising is down from where it should be for this point in the month,” Soriano said. On top of that, a walk-in cooler broke at ACBC last week, and some items were lost.
“We kind of got hit while we were down,” Soriano said.
Food shelves especially encourage cash donations, because the money can go further thanks to partnerships that give them access to wholesale prices. It also allows them to buy perishable items, such as fresh produce, milk and eggs.
Jaffee pointed out that any donations before the end of the month count toward the March Campaign, which has a matching component, “so it’s going to end up being worth a lot more for our organization.”
Despite the hardships they’re facing, Anoka County’s food shelves are determined to stay open and serve the community during this crisis.
Food shelves are considered an essential service during the statewide shelter-in-place order, Jaffee said NACE expected to remain open.
“SACA has been here to help our neighbors through tough times for over four decades,” SACA chair Steve Smith said in a statement. “We’ve always been able to count on our community to support each other, and this time will be no different.”
“We know the importance of staying open,” Soriano said. “We want to make sure that during this time we’re still here for families. ... We say we’re here to help, and that’s not going to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.