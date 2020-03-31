*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
The Anoka County Board extended its emergency declaration indefinitely during an emergency meeting Tuesday, March 31, and took steps to protect employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local emergency declaration issued March 16 was originally set to expire 30 days after it was issued. Now it will remain in effect until the county administrator, acting on the advice of the director of emergency management and director of Anoka County Public Health, notifies the board chair that the declaration is no longer warranted.
Commissioners also expanded time off benefits for county employees during the crisis.
The motion allows 80 hours of flexible time off for all employees.
Commissioners also approved 40 hours of time off to employees who can’t return to work for two weeks following out-of-state travel prior to March 25.
Up to 160 hours of medical time off is allowed to supplement federal benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act or keep furloughed employees paid.
“We are modifying some of our employee policies to make sure that our employees are well taken care of during the COVID-19 disaster,” Board Chair Scott Schulte said.
