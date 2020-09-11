Anoka County businesses have more time and expanded criteria to apply for COVID-19 relief money.
The original deadline to apply for the grant program was Sept. 3. The application window has been extended for an additional 10 days, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18.
“Realizing that these grants can still help many people affected by COVID-19 in Anoka County, the Board of Commissioners decided to approve expansion of the program,” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said. “The additional 10-day application period and the increased eligibility criteria should allow more businesses and nonprofits to take advantage of this resource.”
Criteria to qualify for the grants were expanded as well. The 50-employee maximum is now 50 full-time equivalent employees. Businesses now need only have been in operation for six months prior to March 1, instead of one year, and they can receive more than one coronavirus relief grant — as long as the grants are for different expenses — including grants from other organizations, like cities, or a second $10,000 grant from the county if its program is under-subscribed.
A full list of requirements and other communities offering grants can be found at tinyurl.com/y3h857qe.
To be considered for a grant, organizations must be locally owned and operated with a physical location in Anoka County and must submit an application online at anokacountysuccess.org. Email accovidrelief@mccd.org or jacquel.hajder@co.anoka.mn.us with any questions or for assistance with filling out the online application.
