School districts in Anoka County served lunches to students while school was out per Gov. Tim Walz’s orders.
Lunches included an entrée, produce, milk and a sack breakfast for the following day.
District staff served the meals during lunch time at schools all over the county for families to come pick up.
Anoka-Hennepin is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this week at the following locations:
• Andover Elementary School, 14950 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover
• Anoka High School, 3939 Seventh Ave. N., Anoka
• Blaine High School, 12555 University Ave. NE, Blaine
• Coon Rapids High School, 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids
• Jackson Middle School, 6000 109th Ave. N., Champlin
Columbia Heights Public Schools is serving lunches this week through Thursday:
• St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 825 51st Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 9:33-9:53 a.m.
• Grand Central Flats, Grandview Court NE and Grandview Way NE, 9:33-9:53 a.m.
• Good News Hmong Baptist Church, 1280 Regis Lane NE, Minneapolis, 9:37-9:57 a.m.
• Keyes Park, 1345 1/2 Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, 9:56-10:16 a.m.
• Hilltop City Hall, 4555 Jackson Street NE, Hilltop, 9:59-10:19 a.m.
• Summit Square Park, 5221 Capitol St NE, Fridley, 10:05-10:25 a.m.
• Gauvitte Park, 4333 Second St. NE, 10:29-10:49 a.m.
• ChristLife Evangelical Church, 4555 University Ave NE, Columbia Heights, 10:24-10:44 a.m.
• St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4101 Washington St NE, Columbia Heights, 10:50-11:10 a.m.
• Circle Terrace Pavilion (near the little playground & pavilion), 1311, Circle Terrace Blvd, Columbia Heights, 10:21-10:41 a.m.
• Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St NE, Columbia Heights, 11:40 to noon
• Immaculate Conception, 4030 Jackson St NE, Minneapolis, 12:05-12:25 p.m.
• Community United Methodist Church, 950 Gould Ave NE, Columbia Heights, 12:30-12:45 p.m.
• Prestemon Park Parking Lot, 3900 NE Mckinley St., Columbia Heights, 12:50-1:10 p.m.
• Valley View Bus Loop, Valley View Elementary, noon to 12:20 p.m.
• Columbia Heights High School Student Parking Lot, Columbia Heights High School, 12:30-12:50 p.m.
