Voters in Anoka County District 6 will select a new county commissioner in a special election Tuesday, Feb. 11. The winner will only serve until the end of 2020 and will face voters again this fall.
The candidates are Cindy Hansen and Jeff Reinert. A voters guide ran in this paper last week and is available at abcnewspapers.com.
The District 6 seat became vacant after Rhonda Sivarajah resigned as a commissioner to become county administrator. In November primary voters narrowed the field down from six candidates.
Blaine precincts in District 6 are W-1, P-7; W-1, P-8; and W-3, P-8, according to the Anoka County website.
Early voters may cast ballots at the Anoka County Government Center at 2100 Third Ave., Suite W130, Anoka. Early voting times are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
On Election Day voters should go to the polling places designated by the city for their precincts. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Learn more at tinyurl.com/tgxufc8.
