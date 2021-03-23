Anoka County Public Health is offering a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for newly-eligible residents, including those with underlying health conditions and targeted essential workers.
Individuals age 65 and older are still eligible and encouraged to add their name to the wait list for a COVID-19 vaccine opportunity through Anoka County Public Health. If you are unsure of whether you are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can check the Minnesota COVID-19 Response website at tinyurl.com/4u8tc3ta.
These vaccines will be given at upcoming vaccination clinics, and eligible individuals can sign up for the random selection process by filling out the form at tinyurl.com/377w26up. This is not a first-come-first-served opportunity — eligible individuals are encouraged to fill out the form at their convenience to be added to the wait list.
If randomly selected, you will be invited to a vaccination appointment via email (or contacted by phone if no email is provided) with information about the vaccine clinic and instructions for setting up the appointment.
All available COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use after undergoing thorough trials to ensure safety and effectiveness. Residents who receive their first dose through Anoka County will have the opportunity to receive their second dose at a future Anoka County clinic if necessary.
The Minnesota Department of Health and some health care providers are also offering limited COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for eligible Minnesota residents. Anoka County residents can sign up for multiple vaccination opportunities and accept the first invitation they receive.
